Who was eliminated from Survivor season 45 episode 9? Recap and more details explored

The long-running CBS series Survivor is currently in its 45th season. Recently, episode 9 of the season titled Sword of Damocles saw the elimination of Kendra. However, that happened after an entertaining episode 9, which saw cast members go through a 3-part challenge.

Episode 8 showed Kellie Nalbandian’s blindsiding, which a range of contestants had orchestrated. Jake O’Kane was left dealing with potential elimination, although he survived after using his Shot in the Dark powers. Regardless, episode 9 seemed to follow suit and gave fans many entertaining moments.

Survivor 45 episode 9: Everything that happened

The 9th episode opened with Bruce rebounding and losing his vote, which meant he was always in danger of elimination. Jake ended up surviving, while Kellie was also seen dealing with the aftermath of her betrayal at the hands of some former partners.

Both the contestants reacted strongly. While Kellie lost her calm, Jake seemed to take the setback in his stride. Regardless, the two initially were seen trying to muster support. Kendra, who has previously lost multiple partners, wanted Jake to become a new ally. However, Bruce seemed determined to convince Jake otherwise simply because of his hatred of the contestant.

Kellie had previously called Bruce overbearing, resulting in regular drama on the show. Regardless, the first challenge in the episode was an immunity challenge, which saw the tribe being divided into three. The winners were given a reward of a chicken meal at the sanctuary. Bruce ended up winning and safely granted himself immunity for the episode.

Regardless, with a range of participants against Bruce already, other contestants talked about how they could eliminate one of Bruce’s closest allies, Kendra. The next challenge involved a maths puzzle. The majority alliance, which included Drew, Austin, and Dee, targeted Kendra, meaning she was only a vote away from being eliminated. That eventually happened, as Kendra became the first to be evicted from episode 9 of Survivor 45.

This was not the end of the disagreements, as Bruce fought with Kellie. He claimed that he had been conscious of his sometimes overbearing nature and did not think he had acted out during the show. Bruce showed a vulnerability that impressed Kellie, who apologized for her comments.

Regardless, with one participant set to be eliminated in every episode of Survivor 45, Bruce will still be reeling with the kind of pressure he has been subjected to by his former allies. He might be hoping to make an ally out of Kellie, who has multiple friends on the show.

Bruce is currently in a precarious position. A range of his allies have been eliminated in recent episodes, and episode 9 followed suit with Kendra's elimination. He will be looking to make a couple of allies in the coming time to survive until the final stages of the show. That, of course, currently seems unlikely simply due to the number of contestants who seem to dislike him.

New episodes of Survivor 45 can be watched every Wednesday at 8 pm ET on CBS.