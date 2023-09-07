Survivor season 45: Meet the 18 castaways

Survivor season 45 is set to take viewers on another banging tropical adventure through the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji as it returns to CBS this fall! Dive headfirst into the gripping intensity of this Emmy-award-winning gameshow as it storms into its exhilarating 45th season on September 27, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

Although this will be the 13th consecutive season to be filmed on the Mamanuca Islands, Survivor promises a more action-packed format with an additional twist to keep them hooked! The cast of Survivor season 45 will showcase 17 fresh faces being joined by Bruce Perreault, who needed to be evacuated in the previous season, in this battle where only the toughest survive in this tropical paradise.

Bruce Perreault and 17 other castaways who will be seen on Survivor season 45

Survivor fans are in for a real adventure with an exciting lineup of 18 diverse contestants, each from a unique background, foreshadowing plenty of thrill, epic showdowns, and unlimited drama.

From the resourcefulness of a critical care nurse, the scheming of three lawyers, resilience of an ex-marine-turned-truck driver to the strat of a school principal and software developer, the Survivor season 45 cast has all the avenues of entertainment covered.

Castaway #1 - Bruce Perreault

The stage is set for a triumphant return of Bruce Perreault after his medical evacuation on Day 1 of Survivor 44 due to a concussion by hitting his head on a beam during the opening challenge. He is an enterprising 47-year-old insurance agent and family man based in Warwick.

He describes himself as:

"Funny, Competitive, Energetic."

Castaway #2 - Austin Li Coon

Austin is a curious 26-year-old grad student from San Jose, California, who currently resides in Chicago, Illinois. His love for backpacking, outdoor adventure, and athletic capabilities and his agreeable nature make him a formidable competitor.

In an interview, Austin candidly confessed to being driven by a solid purpose to win Survivor season 45, saying:

"I'm confident I can win it, and $1 million would really help with my six-figure student debt!"

Castaway #3 - Dianelys 'Dee' Valladares

Dee Valladares on Survivor 45 (Image via CBS)

Dee Valladares, 26, is an active, fun-loving, fiery empath from Havana, Cuba. This independent entrepreneur believes that running her own business has taught her valuable lessons that will aid her in navigating major challenges, both on the island in Survivor season 45 and in life.

Castaway #4: Julie Alley

Julie Alley on Survivor 45 (Image via CBS)

Julie, a resilient 49-year-old estate attorney from Brentwood, Tennessee, conquered adversity by starting over at 40. She is currently raising two pre-teens as a single mom and earning her law degree. Her hardworking, loyal, and intelligent nature equips her to thrive in Survivor. Just as she built a new life, Julie aims to construct a path to victory on the upcoming season of the show.

Castaway #5: Nicholas 'Sifu' Alsup

Nicholas “Sifu” Alsup on Survivor 45 (Image via CBS)

Meet Nicholas, a 30-year-old gym owner from O’Fallon, Illinois, is passionate about Tai Chi and martial arts. Outgoing, loving, and empowering, Nicholas embodies mental toughness from his lifelong martial arts journey. With a knack for grilling and a heart full of love, he's ready to bring strength and positivity to Survivor.

Castaway #6: Drew Basile

Drew Basile on Survivor 45 (Image via CBS)

Drew, a 23-year-old grad student originally from Birmingham, Michigan, possesses wit and dynamism. His experience working in a fast-paced call center during the pandemic has honed his quick connections and sales skills. Drew's trivia championship win in 2019 showcases his competitive edge, making him a formidable Survivor contender.

Castaway #7: Sabiyah Broderick

Sabiyah, a 28-year-old truck driver from Locust Grove, Georgia, is a former United States Marine and embodies resilience, vibrancy, and pride. Her military background has prepared her for the challenges of Survivor, where adaptability and mental strength are crucial. Sabiyah is now ready to conquer the island with her unwavering determination.

Castaway #8: Brandon Donlon

Brandon, a 26-year-old content producer from Sicklerville, New Jersey, relies on his writing skills to navigate Survivor's strategic landscape. Empathetic, inquisitive, and relatable, Brandon knows the power of words. With his ability to connect and communicate effectively, he's poised to make a lasting impact on the game.

Castaway #9: Sean Edwards

Sean Edwards on Survivor 45 (Image via CBS)

Sean, 35, is school principal from Lawrence, New Jersey, and brings magnetic energy, ambition, and a quest for connection to Survivor. His journey as a gay man overcoming social stigma and religious expectations has forged mental grit and resilience, qualities vital for Survivor's challenges and alliances.

Castaway #10: Emily Flippen

Emily Flippen on Survivor 45 (Image via CBS)

Emily is a 28-year-old investment analyst hailing from McKinney, Texas, and presently resides in Laurel, Maryland. Being direct, genuine, and aggressive, her experience at a Sino-American University in Shanghai competing against diverse backgrounds prepares her for Survivor's diverse dynamics. As such, Emily's assertiveness will be a driving force on the island of Survivor season 45.

Castaway #11: Kaleb Gebrewold

Kaleb Gebrewold on Survivor 45 (Image via CBS)

Kaleb, a 29-year-old software sales professional from Vancouver, British Columbia, exudes charisma, opportunism, and the spirit of a golden retriever. His journey from lifeguard to business owner showcases his resilience and street smarts, making him a valuable asset in the Survivor season 45 arena.

Castaway #12: Janani Krishnan-Jha (stage name: J. Maya)

Janani is a 24-year-old singer from San Francisco, California, and lives in Los Angeles. Embodying ambition, optimism, and creativity, she turned down Harvard Law School to pursue a music career since she knows the value of following her own path. Janani's determination and adaptability will serve her well in Survivor's unpredictable terrain.

Castaway #13: Brandon 'Brando' Meyer

Brandon, a 23-year-old software developer from Oak Park, California, currently residing in Seattle, Washington, fulfills his childhood dream by joining Survivor. Curious, clever, and motivated, Brandon aims to inspire others by proving that he belongs, regardless of his mixed heritage. Moreover, he believes his passion and intelligence will help him shine on the island.

Castaway #14: Kendra McQuarrie

Kendra McQuarrie on Survivor 45 (Image via CBS)

Kendra, 31, is a bartender from Haverhill, Massachusetts. Currently residing in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, she is outgoing, determined, and enthusiastic. Her solo journey on the Camino Primitivo in Spain showcases her determination and resourcefulness, attributes essential for Survivor's challenges and alliances.

Castaway #15: Kellie Nalbandian

Kellie, a 30-year-old critical care nurse from Weston, Connecticut, living in New York City, is scrappy, deliberate, and intuitive. Her experience as an EMT from a young age has prepared her for the unpredictability of Survivor season 45. As such, Kellie's sharp instincts and determination will make her a formidable competitor on Survivor season 45.

Castaway #16: Jake O’Kane

Jake O’Kane on Survivor 45 (Image via CBS)

Jake is a 26-year-old attorney from Hanson, Massachusetts, and currently resides in Boston. He embodies boisterousness, wily strategy, and persistence. His journey of balancing law school and a healthier lifestyle showcases his determination and discipline. Jake celebrates his life achievements by taking on every challenge presented in the Survivor season 45 arena.

Castaway #17: Hannah Rose

Hannah Rose on Survivor 45 (Image via CBS)

33-year-old Hannah is a therapist originally from Woodbridge, Connecticut, but now lives in Baltimore City, Maryland. She is enthusiastic, passionate, and authentic. Her experience as a summer camp counselor has prepared her for living with diverse personalities and intense competition, which also mirrors the Survivor experience. She says:

"I want to push myself as much as I can — physically, mentally, and emotionally. Survivor is my favorite show and I want to be part of it!"

Castaway #18: Katurah Topps

Katurah Topps on Survivor 45 (Image via CBS)

Katurah, 35, is a civil rights attorney originally from St. Louis, Missouri. She currently resides in Brooklyn, New York, and has been described as calculating, determined, and unexpectedly strategic. Her life experiences as a Black woman, queer individual, and child of poverty have equipped her with a unique perspective and resilience to navigate the challenges presented by Survivor season 45. She says:

"Because I've been preparing for it for life (even when I didn't realize it)!"

More about Survivor season 45

Survivor 45 set premieres on CBS this September 27 (Image via Survivor/ CBS)

The 45th instalment of Survivor will showcase 18 castaways, split in three tribes of six, into this survival of the fittest along the deserted Fijian islands. However, the game will now span for 26 days instead of its standard 39-day format, guaranteeing an action-packed riot:

"For a faster and gritter season"

The contestants split across the three tribes will be seen competing in a wide array of physical tasks, mental challenges, overcoming obstacles every day and surviving by any means necessary — resilience, alliances or betrayals. Ultimately, only one will emerge victorious, taking the $1 million prize and title of the "Sole Survivor" home.

CBS' Survivor season 45 will have 90-minute episodes and will span 13 episodes.

Survivor 45 returns to CBS on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 8 pm ET. Like its previous seasons, viewers can tune into CBS for adrenaline-pumping episodes of Survivor season 45 every Wednesday. The show will also be available on Paramount+.