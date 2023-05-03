Survivor season 44 episode 10 release date, air time, and plot

Survivor season 44 is set to return with another episode this week. In the upcoming segment, castaways will have to win the reward challenge to receive letters from home.

The synopsis of the upcoming 10th episode reads:

“Castaways must land a win at the reward challenge to earn a night at the sanctuary and letters from home; castaways need to snake their way toward a win in the immunity challenge.”

Episode 10 of Survivor season 44 will air on May 3, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

Survivor season 44 episode 10 will see the castaways try to win in the immunity challenge

Episode 10 of Survivor season 44 is titled Full Tilt Boogie. In a promo uploaded to social media, Jaime can be heard saying,

“Every single day is a brand new game. The era of alliances is over.”

Fans can also expect to see Lauren agree with Danny, as he says, “We have an opportunity to strike; let’s strike.” Carson can be seen telling Jamie in one of the preview videos that it was Kane Fritzler who told everyone about her idol.

In contrast, Carson conveyed Jamie's idol to everyone. In a confessional, Carson states that he's the one who's telling everybody that. He adds that Kane is out of the game, so he can say whatever he wants to.

He adds:

"I love being able to make up lies about people who are no longer in the game to defend themselves. It's wonderful."

Previously on the show

In the previous episode, only nine contestants competed for the $1 million prize.

The contestants were divided into three groups, including the Tika team members (Carson Garrett, Carolyn Wiger, and Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho), the Ratu team members (Kane Fritzler, Lauren Harpe, and Jaime Lynn Ruiz), and the Soka team members (Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt, Frannie Marin, and Danny Massa).

At the end of the episode, the votes were: Kane, Heidi, Jaime, Kane, Heidi, Danny, Kane, Heidi, Kane, Kane. One thing was suspicious; there were only nine contestants, but there were ten votes. This clearly indicates that Lauren's extra vote was played.

In the end, it didn't make a difference since the three Tika players aligned their votes against Kane. As a result of their advantage switch earlier, Ratu's advantage didn't matter at that point, especially since Jaime placed two votes on Heidi. Kane was eliminated with Jaime's (fake) idol hidden in his sock as a result.

Since the show has been great so far, fans have been constantly sharing their love as it is one of the most-watched shows on CBS. With each new episode, the show gets more exciting for viewers as they follow their favorite contestants' journeys. The reality series is the long-running American version of the international Survivor reality franchise, based on the Swedish series Expedition Robinson. The synopsis for Survivor season 44 reads as follows:

"Stranded in the beautiful islands of Fiji, 18 determined new castaways will be divided into 3 tribes of 6 and forced to form a new society as they adapt to their physical and social surroundings."

Survivor season 44 episode 10 will air on May 3, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

Poll : 0 votes