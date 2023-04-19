Survivor season 44 episode 8 release date, air time, and plot

Survivor season 44 is set to return with another episode this week. In the upcoming segment, one castaway is feeling the loss of losing a friend in the game while another cast member gets sick and can’t stop throwing up.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"A war between old tribes risks creating a shift in power; castaways get twisted and caught up in the immunity challenge."

Tune in on Wednesday, April 19, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Survivor season 44 on CBS.

Frannie misses Matt in the upcoming episode of Survivor season 44

The upcoming episode of Survivor season 44 will showcase the aftermath of last week’s tribal council, and while the castaways are aware that each week, someone goes home, when you spend enough time in the wilderness together, you’re bound to get attached.

In a promo uploaded to social media, Frannie is seen crying and upset about Matt’s departure. While Yam Yam is seen consoling the cast member, she can’t stop crying after losing her best friend and closest ally in the game.

In a confessional, she says:

"Matt, my best friend out here, my closest ally in this game, got voted out, and now that’s gone, I feel like I’ve been marooned with nothing all over again."

She adds that Matt felt like home to her, and watching him at the tribal council all alone and scared is how she feels after his elimination. She states that it was extremely hard to watch him leave the show.

In another promo, one of the other castaways isn’t feeling too well either. While the tribe is seen enjoying crabs cooked by Carolyn, Carson is seen throwing up in the bushes nearby. His fellow Survivor castaways wonder if he’s okay, and he states that he’s trying to push through.

In a confessional, Carson states that he started feeling sick in the morning and that when he woke up, his stomach was turning and that he had to throw up in the bushes.

He adds:

"It’s like the reward of the peanut butter jellies yesterday came with a curse and I just get sick."

Kane and Brandon have a conversation and tell another cast member that they’re dictating the way Survivor season 44 is being played. The clip further teases the upcoming challenge, in which one of the contestants is seen struggling to get out of a net that is tied to tires on both ends.

While the female cast member, possibly Carolyn Wiger, is screaming and trying to get out of the net, host Jeff Probst tells her that she has to push through and twist.

Danny tells Maddy that they need to make a big move and take someone out of Tribe Ratu in the upcoming Survivor season 44 episode.

Previously on the show

In last week’s episode of the CBS show, after competing as individuals in the challenge, six winners emerged and were rewarded with peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. The winners decided to vote out either Yam Yam or Matt, with preference given to Matt.

During tribal council, Heidi used her advantage, which meant she could control Lauren’s vote. Eventually, Matt was named to go home, leaving Frannie to feel lonely in the game.

