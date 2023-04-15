Are Matt Blankinship and Frannie Marin still together? Survivor season 44 contestant spills the beans

A contestant on Survivor season 44, Matt Blankinship went to Fuji with the hopes of winning Survivor season 44. However, it looks like he won someone's heart instead. Matt Blankinship and fellow Soka tribemate Frannie Marin met for the first time on the beach, and from that moment, sparks were evident between them. The seventh episode of Survivor season 44 featured Frannie Marin winning immunity for her team after being separated from Matt Blankinship.

According to host Jeff Probst, the contestants were divided into two teams, and the one who survived would receive immunity for his/her entire group. In the event that Frannie Marin won the immunity for her team, that left Matt vulnerable.

Following the immunity challenge on Day 14, Matt was sent home due to the votes. Before he exited, Matt told Frannie that he was proud of her for winning and that he didn't want her blaming herself for what had happened.

While it has been a year since the filming for Survivor season 44 ended in June 2022, fans now wonder if Frannie and Matt are still together. The couple confirmed that they are still dating and Matt recently opened up about his relationship with his Survivor cast mate.

Survivor season 44 contestants, Matt Blankinship and Frannie Marin are still dating

Matt recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly and Parade about his relationship with Frannie and gave details about his and Frannie's current situation. In his interview with Parade, he said:

“Oh yeah, the Frankinship is riding the wind! We are sailing at full speed. We’re still dating. We’re still together. We’ve done the Ethiopian food, and we’ve got road trips coming up. We’re going strong.”

Matt also explained how the couple formed such a strong bond in such a short period of time and said that the intensity caught him off guard. He added that it was "Survivor 101" to not get into a showmance as it was dumb and that they both knew that. Matt noted that he and Frannie were "two dorky magnets" who couldn't stay away from each other as their chemistry was immediate.

Matt went on to explain how he had no idea that he would get a partner on the show, and how the experience was priceless. He said that meeting Frannie Marin has made his life richer than it was before. He explained that he was confident about their relationship and that the two trusted each other.

Matt went on to mention that in another universe, they might have eventually stabbed each other in the back after the fireworks went off. However, he added:

"I was thinking about that in a more endgame way and not anytime soon.”

As the game went on, both individuals were focused on the game and wanted to make the most out of it. Following the end of the series, the offscreen journey of their love began.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Matt explained how he entered the game at the beginning knowing he would avoid romance as he believed the strategy is a "terrible” one.

He said that it was the last thing he expected. Matt noted that while the contestants prepare for the game, they could never have prepared themselves for a relationship. He said that one of the things he told himself going on the show was to embrace whatever experience the show had for him.

Despite Matt not wanting to be included in any romantic relationship during the show, he found his partner and he doesn't regret it. Matt Blakinship believes that while he may not have won the show, he was the real winner of season 44 of Survivor.

Episode 8 of season 44 of Survivor will air at 8 pm ET on 19 April 2023, on CBS.

