Who is Frannie Marin? Meet the youngest female contestant from Survivor 44

Survivor season 44 is all set to air this week and will feature 18 new cast members as they compete to become the next sole survivor of the series. One of the contestants ready to appear on the CBS show is Frannie Marin, a 23-year-old research co-ordinator from Cambridge, Massachusetts, who is the youngest cast member of the upcoming season.

She is currently working as a Clinical Research Coordinator at the CHA Center for Mindfulness and Compassion.

Meet the youngest Survivor season 44 contestant, Frannie Marin ahead of her appearance on the CBS show

The upcoming castaway Frannie Marin is 23 years old, making her the youngest contestant this season who likes to describe herself as curious, calculating, and zesty.

Frannie was an attendee of the Hill-Marry School where she earned her high school diploma before going on to become a student at DIS - Study Abroad, where she attended the fall semester of 2020 in Denmark studying positive psychology. From 2017 to 2021, she attended the University of Minnesota, where she was a part of the honors program and choir, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology.

The Survivor season 44 contestant began her career working as a part-time receptionist manager for Serenity Nails and Spa for four years before she founded her own journal-style club called Integrated Metabolism, which, as per her LinkedIn, is oriented towards supporting interest in science:

"Integrated Metabolism is an undergraduate journal-style club devoted to connecting students with an interest in biological topics including human metabolism, nutrition, exercise physiology, and biochemistry."

She went on to serve as a research assistant for Mann Lab and RIMA Lab until she started working as a clinical research coordinator for CHA Center for Mindfulness and Compassion in 2021.

The upcoming season 44 cast member spoke to Parade about her appearance on the CBS show and explained how the show is a trifecta of all the things that excite her. On the show, she will be able to learn how people interact with each other and get the opportunity to infiltrate different group dynamics within the tribe.

Frannie added:

"I love the physical component, just challenging yourself past where you thought your body could go. And then also the mental and spiritual component of pushing yourself past your limits and seeing what you're made of."

The one winner she identifies with is Sophie Clarke from Survivor: South Pacific. Frannie feels that the former contestant is an underrated winner and a “bada**.” Meanwhile, a non-winner that she really likes is Gabby Pascuzzi from David vs. Goliath, who was known to be very upfront with her emotions. Frannie feels that she will be the same way on the show, and while she will play with her head, she will also play with her heart and take her emotions seriously.

In Survivor season 44, Frannie is the youngest female cast member and the second youngest cast member on the show. The youngest is Carson Garrett, a 20-year-old NASA engineering student. Other females set to appear on the show include Jamie (35), Lauren (30), Maddy (28), Claire (25), Heidi (42), Carolyn (35), Helen (28), and Sarah (26).

Tune in on Wednesday, March 1, at 8 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Survivor season 44 on CBS.

