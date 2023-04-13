"What a Shakesperean tragedy": Survivor fans react as Matt Blakinship heads home ending his showmance with Frannie Marin 

Popular reality competition series Survivor season 44 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS. It documented the remaining castaways participating in a series of rewards and immunity challenges and giving it their all to win. They also formed strategies, made alliances, and planned blindsides to secure their safety and eventually win $1 million.

On this week's episode of Survivor, although Frannie Marin won the immunity challenge, her showmance partner Matt Blakinship ended up getting eliminated because of the variety of advantages and twists thrown out throughout the episode. Fans felt bad about Matt leaving and subsequently ending the showmance on a day that Frannie won immunity. One tweeted:

Jordan Woodson #TheKillerSweep @jordanjwoodson What a Shakespearean tragedy having Frannie's challenge win being the reason her showmance went home. If she would've thrown the challenge after winning immunity herself, he would still be here. #Survivor #Survivor 44 What a Shakespearean tragedy having Frannie's challenge win being the reason her showmance went home. If she would've thrown the challenge after winning immunity herself, he would still be here. #Survivor #Survivor44 https://t.co/h563V9Cowx

Matt Blakinship gets eliminated on this week's Survivor

Tonight's episode of Survivor saw Jeff Probst welcoming the contestants for a brand new day of challenges. In the camp, the contestants reeled from the previous Tribal Council. Yam Yam worried about his safety, considering a few votes were for him, and decided to make friends. Meanwhile, Matt planned on blindsiding Danny after finding out the latter had set him up.

The Survivor contestants heading for the immunity challenge. Ahead of embarking on the same, Yam Yam had named the merged tribe "Va Va." (Va in Fijian meant the number 4 and they were playing in the 44th season).

The immunity challenge, however, had multiple twists. standing on a narrow beam while balancing a ball at the end of a long pole. If the castaways fall down, then they will lose the challenge. However, the twist had them divided into two teams of five and the player who lasts the longest in each group would win immunity.

Moreover, the last Survivor contestant to survive the challenge would also win immunity for the rest of their team. Intrigued by the twists, the castaways decided to give it their all. Check out how the teams were divided in tonight's episode:

Orange: Heidi, Kane, Danny, Frannie, and Carolyn

Purple: Lauren, Yam Yam, Jaime, Matt, and Brandon

Carson, for his part, was asked to choose which team would win. If guessed correctly, he would also win immunity. He chose the Orange team and he was right. Frannie took the win to the end for the Orange team and guaranteed all of their safety. Meanwhile, Brandon was the last person standing on the purple team and won himself immunity.

Later on in the Survivor episode, the Orange team members were treated to some PB&J. Frannie worried that her showmance partner Matt forgot his bag and his Shot in the Dark that he could use if in danger. While Carolyn was worried for her alliance member Yam Yam's safety in the competition.

Meanwhile, the Purple team were given the chance to gain an advantage if they managed to find the right key to the cage that would unlock the same. Eventually, Heidi managed to open the cage and attained the "control a vote" advantage. She could control a fellow contestant's vote at the Tribal Council.

Brandon, Lauren, and Jaime planned to keep the Ratu tribe tight and decided to vote for Yam Yam. While the latter threw Danny under the bus by telling Lauren he was targeting her because of her extra vote. Although Matt and Yam Yam decided to work together to ensure their safety, the former Survivor castaway spoiled his chances during the elimination.

Matt asked the Orange team if they'd brought his bag, and they didn't. This left him worried but alerted his fellow Purple team members as they realized he had nothing to rely on. They eventually voted him and after a 3-2 vote, he was ultimately eliminated from the competition.

Fans react to Matt's elimiation from Survivor 44

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment at the end of the showmance. Moreover, they noted that Matt left on a day his showmance partner Frannie won the challenge. Check it out.

I.Am.Inevitable. @IAmInevitable89 I can't imagine how painful it was for Frannie to see Matt go but at least the decision was taken out of her hands with respect to voting out Matt because there was no way both of them were gonna sit together at the end #Survivor #Survivor 44 I can't imagine how painful it was for Frannie to see Matt go but at least the decision was taken out of her hands with respect to voting out Matt because there was no way both of them were gonna sit together at the end #Survivor #Survivor44

Jesse @The_Hawaiian4



Prayers for Matt & Frannie! Heidi used her advantage for nothing but to ruin a #Survivor love story and get a former tribe member voted out.Prayers for Matt & Frannie! Heidi used her advantage for nothing but to ruin a #Survivor love story and get a former tribe member voted out. Prayers for Matt & Frannie! https://t.co/7TtFSdnhL8

Muna Abdulahi @MunaAbdulahi_ #survivor #Survivor44 Nahh I hope Frannie & Matt are actually together because I really ate the showmance UP 🥹🥹 Nahh I hope Frannie & Matt are actually together because I really ate the showmance UP 🥹🥹❤️#survivor #Survivor44

A few fans felt that Frannie could've thrown the immunity competition. She's already gained the immunity by being the last one standing. She could've dropped the ball and probably saved the other team that had Matt.

Mel @YouCanAndYouMel I wonder whether Frannie or Brandon considered throwing that comp once they were the last ones standing. Particularly Frannie with Matt on the other team #Survivor I wonder whether Frannie or Brandon considered throwing that comp once they were the last ones standing. Particularly Frannie with Matt on the other team #Survivor

Kevin Modisette @utmodisette

#Survivor

Frannie when she heard Heidi say she doesn’t have the power to save Matt Frannie when she heard Heidi say she doesn’t have the power to save Matt#Survivor https://t.co/602qSPWjQC

Alexis Maxwell @alexis_maxwell Also I’m sooo surprised that Frannie didn’t drop as soon as she knew she was safe! I figured she’d want to protect Matt. Idk if this is looking good for him… #survivor Also I’m sooo surprised that Frannie didn’t drop as soon as she knew she was safe! I figured she’d want to protect Matt. Idk if this is looking good for him… #survivor

Joshniss Everhoun @poisonmejoshy #Survivor44 FRANNIE U HELD THE MOST POWER THIS WEEK TO SAVE MATT. U COULD OF DROPPED AND U BOTH WOULD OF BEEN SAFE. GIRL… #survivor FRANNIE U HELD THE MOST POWER THIS WEEK TO SAVE MATT. U COULD OF DROPPED AND U BOTH WOULD OF BEEN SAFE. GIRL… #survivor #Survivor44 https://t.co/EcIoYSps3U

A few fans also felt that Matt fell prey to the huge amount of twists introduced in the episode.

Brian Scally @Brian_Scally Matt was such a fun, unique character on #Survivor . Lovable goof who ended up getting screweddd by this twist. No one tell me if he and Frannie don’t make it; I cannot handle that news Matt was such a fun, unique character on #Survivor. Lovable goof who ended up getting screweddd by this twist. No one tell me if he and Frannie don’t make it; I cannot handle that news https://t.co/IqmqJD0meG

carolyn stan @danni_xoxo_ survivor flopped with this twist. this episode wouldve been so juicy but instead it was boring and we lost one of my favs in matt :( #Survivor 44 #Survivor survivor flopped with this twist. this episode wouldve been so juicy but instead it was boring and we lost one of my favs in matt :( #Survivor44 #Survivor

Bryan Jones @LyonHart8

go but damn did Matt ever get screwed. Definitely one of the worst twists they’ve done. Didn’t want Matt or Yam Yam togo but damn did Matt ever get screwed. Definitely one of the worst twists they’ve done. #survivor Didn’t want Matt or Yam Yam togo but damn did Matt ever get screwed. Definitely one of the worst twists they’ve done. #survivor

Season 44 of Survivor has been extremely intense with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, the cast members will face even tougher challenges. With eliminations looming over their heads, the stakes are high and they will have to prove their mettle to reach all the way.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Survivor next Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

Poll : 0 votes