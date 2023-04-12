Young Sheldon season 6 episode 17 on CBS: Release date, air time, plot, and more details

Young Sheldon season 6 episode 17 is all set to air on CBS on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET (Tentative time). The previous episode aired two weeks ago, and since then, fans have been eagerly looking forward to the release of the new episode.

The show tells the story of the titular character, chronicling his younger days and showcasing his complicated personality. It stars Iain Armitage in the lead role, along with many others playing important supporting characters. The series has continued to garner strong viewership and positive reviews from critics.

Young Sheldon season 6 episode 17 will focus on Georgie's birthday date

Young Sheldon season 6 episode 17 promo offers a peek into the various important events set to unfold in the upcoming episode.

Titled A German Folk Song and an Actual Adult, the upcoming episode will focus on Georgie going on a birthday date. Elsewhere, things will get more tense as Mary sets out to confront Brenda regarding her relationship with George. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' description of the episode:

''Georgie goes on a birthday date; Mary confronts Brenda about her relationship with George; Sheldon takes an interest in Missy's favorite TV show.''

Apart from this information, more details about the episode are currently being kept under wraps. The previous episode, titled A Stolen Truck and Going on the Lam, focused on Missy stealing her father's truck and setting off on a road trip with Paige.

With a lot more drama set to unfold in the remaining episodes, fans can expect the show to head towards a satisfactory conclusion. The sixth season has continued to receive positive reviews from critics, and the beloved show has already been renewed for a seventh season.

More details about Young Sheldon plot and cast

Young Sheldon focuses on the life of The Big Bang Theory's Sheldon Lee Cooper, depicting his early days and exploring his social awkwardness. He is incredibly skilled at mathematics and science but seems to lack a certain emotional and social intelligence that makes his life extremely complicated. Take a look at Rotten Tomatoes' description of the show:

''For young Sheldon Cooper, it isn't easy growing up in East Texas. Being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science isn't always helpful in a land where church and football are king. And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naive Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him.''

The synopsis further reads,

''His father, George, is struggling to find his way as a high school football coach and as father to a boy he doesn't understand. Sheldon's mother, Mary, fiercely protects and nurtures her son. For 12 years on "The Big Bang Theory," audiences came to know the iconic, eccentric and extraordinary Sheldon Cooper. In "Young Sheldon," audiences get a chance to meet him in childhood, as he embarks on his innocent, awkward and hopeful journey toward the man he will become. Jim Parsons, who plays the adult version of Sheldon on "The Big Bang Theory," narrates.''

The cast is led by the talented Iain Armitage, who portrays the titular role, while actors like Zoe Perry, Montana Jordan, and many others essay important supporting roles.

Don't miss the new episode of Young Sheldon season 6 on CBS on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

