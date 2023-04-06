"This is so ridiculous": Fans disapprove of the 'earn the merge' format on Survivor 44

Popular reality competition series Survivor season 44 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS. It documented the remaining castaways participating in a series of reward and immunity challenges, while also formulating strategies, creating new alliances and working on gameplay throughout the episode, keeping viewers hooked.

On this week's episode of Survivor, the castaways had to "earn the merge." This meant that they would not automatically merge after coming together on a beach like in older seasons, but had to earn their way to a merge by winning challenges and surviving the Tribal Council.

Fans didn't approve of the new way of merging the tribes. One tweeted:

tom @thom_ahs I HATEEE the earn the merge twist. Have they not earned a merge buff enough by surviving the tribal phase of the game? This is so ridiculous. #Survivor #Survivor 44 I HATEEE the earn the merge twist. Have they not earned a merge buff enough by surviving the tribal phase of the game? This is so ridiculous. #Survivor #Survivor44

The hit CBS has been on the air for a long time for it to be considered an iconic competition series on American television. Over the years, many legendary contestants have come and gone, and season 44 is no different. The castaways this season have come from all walks of life and while some members have been deemed as fan-favorites, others have been criticized for their strategies.

Survivor tribes had to "earn the merge" this week

Tonight's episode of Survivor saw host Jeff Probst welcome the contestants with a change in the dynamics. As they reeled from the past week's challenges and twists, they were in for a whole new game. They received a note which said that they had to all gather on one beach together. The Soka and Tika tribes had to move and join the Ratu tribe members.

Josh, who moved to the Ratu tribe a few Survivor episodes ago, was excited to get back with his Soka tribe members. He then began to plot his own game by lying to everyone that he had the bird cage idol. However, his lies to protect himself only put him in further danger as the Soka tribe members put him as the target for a vote out.

SURVIVOR @survivorcbs 🧁 #Survivor Got to love a merge feast!🥪 Got to love a merge feast!🥪🍉🧁🍷 #Survivor https://t.co/4wIWOZuLAh

Meanwhile, Yam Yam was in a difficult position. He knew Josh had issues with him, concerning a past Tribal Council. The castaway also realized he couldn't trust Carolyn and Carson completely and talked game with Matt. The latter expressed that Josh was still a target and would have been voted off by now if he hadn't moved to the Ratu tribe.

Carolyn struggled to open up with new people from other tribes. While she also didn't trust Yam Yam completely, she decided to talk game with Carson. The latter expressed that the three of them should work together and called them "three stooges." Matt and Frannie's showmance only got stronger, but they decided not to tell people about the same.

For the immunity challenge on Survivor, the castaways had to race through an obstacle course, pushing a ball. They had to retreive a key, untie the knots and climb a wall before solving the puzzle. They were divided into two groups of six and the first to win would earn immunity and a feast.

Check out the two teams below:

Purple team – Matt, Frannie, Carson, Carolyn, Jaime, and Brandon

Orange team – Heidi, Danny, Lauren, Yam Yam, Josh, and Kane

The Survivor castaways will have to "earn the merge" until the Tribal Council.

Fans don't approve of "earn the merge" on Survivor

Fans took to social media to express their concerns with the "earn the merge" format. They felt that they should've just merged like in the older seasons and not have to "earn their way" by winning challenges. Check it out.

Francis Connor @FrancisConnor Ngl I don’t love the whole “it’s the merge but not yet! Haha!” episodes #Survivor Ngl I don’t love the whole “it’s the merge but not yet! Haha!” episodes #Survivor

Isaiah/8-Ball🎱 @8BallBangers #Survivor It's time for them to retire this challenge. 3rd time they've done it and it's still not fun to watch It's time for them to retire this challenge. 3rd time they've done it and it's still not fun to watch 😭 #Survivor

Timster @Timster3 #survivor44 The challenge team is so…. uncreative and lazy. It’s like I’m watching the same season back to back to back to back. What is up with the whole “earn” your way to merge. Isn’t that what premerge is for? #Survivor The challenge team is so…. uncreative and lazy. It’s like I’m watching the same season back to back to back to back. What is up with the whole “earn” your way to merge. Isn’t that what premerge is for? #Survivor #survivor44

Aidan Chin @aidanchin Four seasons into the new era, I still wanna ask why do they still need to "earn" the merge? Haven't they do enough to earn their ways here? #Survivor #Survivor 44 Four seasons into the new era, I still wanna ask why do they still need to "earn" the merge? Haven't they do enough to earn their ways here? #Survivor #Survivor44

Some fans failed to understand the need for the format and wondered why they couldn't stick to the old merge.

Ash @afoolishAsh Can we get rid of Earn the merge #survivor Can we get rid of Earn the merge #survivor

Austin @nitasu987 the exact same earn the merge challenge from last season *yawn* #Survivor the exact same earn the merge challenge from last season *yawn* #Survivor

Season 44 of Survivor is getting interesting with each passing episode. The contestants now have to think of many different ways and form a variety of strategies to secure their safety in the competition. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's more to come.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next week on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

Poll : 0 votes