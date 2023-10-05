Survivor 45 episode 2: Lulu Tribe loses another member

Survivor returned for its forty-fifth season with its wildly popular opening credits and eighteen new castaways and has already seen two members exit. With its latest episode on October 4, the same squad faced elimination yet again, and the audience is now terming the Lulu Tribe as the "messiest ever."

With their awkward dynamics and internal conflicts, they've failed to make any mark in the competition for two weeks straight.

In the premiere episode of season 45, after their terrible loss, Hannah requested the Yellow Tribe vote her off so she could enjoy the show from the "comfort" of her couch. They lost their first member. Brandon had a panic attack during the challenge in the same episode, hindering his performance.

In the latest episode, the Lulu Tribe's defeat had them bid goodbye to Brandon, bringing them down to a team of four.

Survivor 45: Brandon's elimination brings Lulu down to four

Survivor season 45 has been highly unlucky for one tribe, with two consecutive failures in the first two episodes. Pushing through mentally and physically exhausting challenges seemed too much for some. Hannah Rose quit the show when the Lulu Tribe was in the danger zone last week.

Brandon had suffered a nervous breakdown, which was a "wake-up call" for Hannah. He also underperformed severely as a result.

Survivor Episode 2 challenged the seventeen remaining castaways with two demanding tasks at the end of which, although they started strong, Lulu finished last and was vulnerable to elimination. It was apparent Emily and Brandon had the highest likelihood of being sent home, owing to their estranged relationship with their tribe. Another one bit the dust, and after much strategizing, Brandon was eliminated.

The Lulu Tribe, undoubtedly the weakest in the Survivor series, lost their second member in the Tribal Council.

This all started with Emily getting into a tiff with the Yellow Tribe, going up against Sabiyah and Kaleb during the last Survivor Tribal Council. This left a bitter taste for them all and put Emily at risk of getting the chop if they lost the day's challenges. In this episode, she tried to explain her perspective to Sabiyah, who shot back, believing Emily was just transferring blame.

Also in a tight spot was Brandon, who was best buds with Hannah and was shocked by her exit. His anxiety in the last episode didn't allow him to pull his weight, and although he had no beef with his team, his unsatisfactory performance could put the team at risk, making him a potential target.

Reba was still trying to decode the message they received along with their advantage last week. They were to look for an X mark on a palm tree and dig under it. Belo members were frustrated with Bruce's lack of effort in the game.

Emily embarked on a secret individual hunt for the advantage but was soon met by her teammates, who insisted on joining her. Brandon found the Beware Advantage but did not want to use it and risk losing his vote, so he quickly handed it to Sabiyah. They reached the tree the map in the advantage pointed them towards but found nothing.

Shortly after, Kaleb and Emily had a talk where she successfully persuaded him to keep her in the game.

The following day, boats came bearing a message that one player per Survivor tribe would have to hop onboard and travel to the destination of their next challenge. Brandon, Drew, and Bruce were nominated. Once they reached, they were given some time to bond, after which they were sent three different ways.

During their journey, each castaway was met with a puzzle they were tasked to complete, which could win them an advantage but lose their vote. Bruce bowed out while Brandon and Drew continued playing.

Brandon, unfortunately, could not complete the challenge, now left with no opportunity to vote, and Drew won the "Safety Without Power" advantage, which he can use once in the game to gain immunity.

Brandon told the team about this defeat, and Sean put his skills into question due to two consecutive failures.

The next challenge saw a rule change, abandoning the "sit-out rule." The three tribes fought for immunity. The task involved finishing a puzzle that featured a balance beam, a high tower, and deep water. Initially, the teams were neck and neck, but Lulu lost pace in the final phase, handing them another ticket to the Tribal Council.

Brandon made his pitch, and Emily made hers before the final elimination. While deliberating, the trio of Sean, Sabiyah, and Kaleb headed back to the Advantage Tree and found the idol coated in wax. They melted it and returned with a success story. After much discussion during the Tribal Council, the Yellow tribe was torn between potential betrayal from Emily and the weak performance of Brandon.

Finally, Survivor host Jeff Probst announced that the votes came back unanimously, all voting out Brandon.

The following week promises as much high-impact drama involving other tribes. Someone catches Drew during his idol hunt, Jake breaks down, and Sabiyah has an unexpected conversation with Emily. Survivor 45 episode 3 will release on October 11 at 8 PM ET on CBS.