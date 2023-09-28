"She stole someone else's dream": Survivor 45 fans outraged as Hannah quits

Survivor season 45 caused an immediate uproar with its explosive premiere episode on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. Eighteen castaways were handpicked to fight for the title in Fiji, where they will compete in three tribes to emerge triumphant in challenges that push their physical and emotional endurance to the limit.

For the first time in 45 installments, the Emmy-award-winning series had a contestant who chose to eliminate herself in episode 1. The Lulu, Belo, and Reba tribes were armed for war, with all members gunning for the grand prize of $1,000,000.

The unfortunate slow start from the Lulu team led to their loss on day 3, making them all vulnerable to being sent home in front of the Tribal Council. After having a meltdown, however, Hannah persuaded her team to vote her out by announcing that she'd like to quit.

Angry fans took to the internet to express how her decision took away another person's opportunity. X (formerly Twitter) user @keoughtato wrote:

"What p*sses me most about folks like Hannah is that she stole someone else's dream to play the game #Survivor45"

Survivor 45 fans disappointed with Hannah Rose's self-elimination

Survivor 45 began with an unexpected plot twist for the host, castaways, and audience alike. Eighteen participants were put to the test through three physically and mentally demanding tasks in the first episode over the course of three days, split into tribes of six, namely Lulu, Belo, and Reba. Lulu's dynamics were off from the beginning, and not all contestants could pull their weight.

Lulu comprised castaways Brandon Donlon, Emily Flippen, Hannah Rose, Kaleb Gebreworld, Sabiyah Broderick, and Sean Edwards. While they started strong in the first challenge, they lost the final one, putting them at risk for elimination.

Here, the team would have to give their weakest link the chop. There were other options on their minds until Hannah flipped the game around and admitted the game was proving to be much more trying than she had expected. She referred to Brandon's attack as a "wake-up call."

She was bothered by the creepy crawlies that came as part of the show, and her growing hunger only made her more irritable and unwilling to put in an effort. Hannah just wanted to go back to her "bed" and was trying to fight her unfortunate urge for nicotine.

The therapist went on to persuade her Survivor tribe to vote her out by telling them how she'd much rather enjoy the series from the "comfort" of her couch, believing it would also help her team progress. She shared that she felt lighter when they lost since she now had a way out.

"Maybe they'll vote me out and I can go home," Hannah said in a confessional.

She also brought this up during the Survivor Tribal Council when her fellow Lulu castaways were making their decisions. The host, Jeff, was taken aback, considering she hadn't participated in all the challenges to begin with. Her requests to be evicted continued, leaving the team with no choice since it was obvious she would not compete with determination if they let her stay.

When asked if they'd changed their minds after her pitch, the losing Survivor tribe said yes and gave her what she wanted by sending her packing.

Fans were infuriated by what had unfolded and took to social media to call her out for not valuing the opportunity. They expressed how numerous people had auditioned for Survivor and dreamed of being in her position. Fans said someone else would have made better use of their chance by fighting for the win. Her intent behind joining was brought into question too.

The yellow, aka Lulu Tribe, has struggled with Brandon, Hannah, and Emily in the first episode. How they will cope after Hannah's unexpected exit remains to be seen. Survivor season 45 episode 2 will be available to watch on CBS on October 4, 2023, at 8 pm ET.