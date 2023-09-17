Why was Bruce Perreault removed from Survivor in the past? Alum opens up about competing in the CBS show for the second time

Survivor is an exciting adventure packed with unexpected twists, dramatic turns, and a torrent of raw emotions, and Bruce Perreault's story epitomizes the thrilling unpredictability of this reality competition.

Bruce's journey unfolded across two compelling seasons, Survivor 44 and Survivor 45. After suffering a harrowing medical evacuation on Day 1 of Survivor 44 and an exhilarating return to the show in Survivor 45, Perreault takes fans through the highs and lows of his Survivor adventure.

Following his evacuation, Bruce received an invitation from Survivor's host, Jeff Probst, to join the show again in a future season. This paved the way for Bruce's triumphant return to the Survivor arena this season. His decision to take up the challenge of testing his mettle once more to solidify his iconic status as the oldest member of not only his tribe but also of Survivor 45.

Bruce's Survivor 44 Evacuation and Survivor 45 Invitation

This 46-year-old insurance agent from Warwick was the oldest competing player of Survivor 44 and was assigned to the Tika tribe along with five other contestants.

Assigned to the purple tribe, Bruce Perreault faced a tragic end to his journey during the opening Reward Challenge that led him to become the earliest evacuation in the history of Survivor, being pulled from the game on Day 1.

During the opening Reward challenge — Bruce collided with an obstacle, resulting in a severe head injury and profuse bleeding just minutes into the game.

Despite feeling lightheaded from the injury, he was initially cleared by the medical team to continue performing with the Tika tribe after they treated him with oxygen.

Later that night, Bruce's concussive symptoms intensified, requiring further attention from the medical team. Ultimately, the team decided to withdraw Perreault from the competition due to concerns about his well-being.

However, during the premiere episode of On Fire with Jeff Probst, the host formally invited Bruce to return to Survivor 45, giving him a real chance to win the title, which Bruce gladly accepted.

Bruce Perreault's Redemption in Survivor 45 — Alum's take on his return to the series

Bruce Perreault's Survivor 45 comeback was nothing short of remarkable. At 46, he is the show's oldest contestant in this season. Bruce described his return as "surreal," reflecting on the hallowed Survivor grounds with déjà vu. He faced the unique challenge of non-verbal communication during the pre-game phase, relying on subtle gestures to form alliances. Bruce's journey was a rollercoaster of emotions, fueled by the secrecy surrounding his return as he confessed:

"These people are so deceptive because nobody said anything to me. After all was said and done, I come to find out they were talking about it months and months ago."

His Survivor 45 adventure is about connections, navigating twists, and showcasing unwavering determination—a testament to his love for the game. Fans eagerly anticipate how he will adapt and strategize, given his past experiences and Survivor's unpredictable nature. As Bruce put it:

"I don't care if it's a returning season, I don't care if it's newbies. I just want to go out there, I want to have a great time, expand the Survivor family, and meet people."

Bruce's path thus far isn't just about the physical challenges and the mental fortitude required to cope with unexpected adversity. Bruce's resilience is a testament to the unwavering spirit of Survivor contestants, making it a story that continues to captivate fans worldwide.

Fans can witness Bruce and his fellow contestants' remarkable journey unfold on CBS, where Survivor 45 is set to premiere on September 27, 2023.