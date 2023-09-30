5 best reality shows currently available on Netflix

Reality shows are the way to go if you're looking for an entertaining evening on the couch but want to avoid watching another fictional series. While Netflix is popular for its extensive library of series and movies, it also has many popular and exciting reality shows.

Like its wide range of fictional titles across action, drama, and comedy genres, Netflix has different types of reality shows to offer. Be it adventure, drama, comedy, or thrill, you'll get what you are looking for.

With that in mind, we have curated the perfect list of reality shows for you to watch on Netflix.

Survivor, Old Enough! and more - five most entertaining reality shows to watch on Netflix right now

1) Survivor

Survivor season 45 (Image via CBS)

Survivor is an American adventure reality game show from the house of CBS. The show was adapted from the original Swedish TV series Expeditions Robinson, created by Charlie Parsons in 1997 for SVT. Since premiering in 2000, the show has aired 44 seasons, with the 45th season just starting its course on September 27, 2023.

Jeff Probst has hosted the show since its inception and has now become an intrinsic part of it. He even won the Primetime Emmy four times for his part. Survivor is largely considered among the greatest shows on TV and is a must-watch for anybody looking for a good reality series. However, Netflix is currently streaming only seasons 18 and 32.

The synopsis for the latest season of the show reads as follows:

"Stranded in the beautiful islands of Fiji, these 18 determined new castaways will be divided into three tribes of six and forced to form a new society as they adapt to their physical and social surroundings. The mental and physical challenges force players to choose between personal risk and reward, while still navigating the complex social game and attempting to forge alliances to last another day. The individuals competing are from diverse backgrounds with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast and ultimately be crowned Sole Survivor."

2) Queer Eye

Queer Eye (Image via Netflix)

Queer Eye is a queer-positive reality television series from the house of Netflix. Created by David Collins, the show came as a revamped version of Bravo's 2003 series of the same name by Michael Williams and Collins himself. The original series received unprecedented success even in 2003 and paved the way for the success of its predecessor.

Since its 2018 American re-release, Queer Eye spawned German and Brazillian adaptations in 2022. The central cast for the 2018 series featured Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, and Tan France. It has also released seven seasons to date.

The official synopsis for the show reads as follows:

"Grab some tissues! An all-new "Fab Five" serve up hip tips, emotionally charged makeovers and heartfelt reveals that bring out all the feels."

3) Big Brother

Big Brother (Image via CBS)

Big Brother is arguably one of the most globally popular competitive reality TV shows. The original show, which was of the same name, was first done by the Dutch in 1997 and consecutively adapted in all other regions and languages across different countries.

The American Big Brother came from the house of CBS and was first released in 2000. The show has aired over 24 seasons, with the 25th season currently on air since August 2023. However, Netflix currently only hosts seasons 10 and 14, released in 2008 and 2012 respectively.

The premise for the show, as provided by CBS, reads as follows:

"Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000."

4) Old Enough!

Old Enough! (Image via Netflix)

Old Enough! is a Japanese reality TV show originally from the house of Nippon TV. The show was conceptualized by Jouni Ōuchi, with the direction handled by Kiyotaka Tokuei and Takehiro Moriishi alongside Ōuchi. Although the series was originally released in 1991, it has only arrived on Netflix in 2022.

Kanako Irie, Shinsuke Chikaishi, and Shigeru Muroi narrate the series. With a basic difference in the cultural background from which the show's premise has come, Old Enough! proves to be a must-watch for its interesting and fun concept.

The official synopsis for the show, as provided on Netflix, reads as follows:

"Children go on errands all by themselves for the very first time as a camera crew follows along in this beloved, long-running reality show from Japan."

5) Indian Matchmaking

Indian Matchmaking (Image via Netflix)

Indian Matchmaking is an Indian-origin matchmaking style reality show from the house of Netflix. The series was created and produced by Smriti Mundhra, with Sima Taparia in the pivotal role of matchmaker and host.

The show premiered on Netflix in 2020 with an eight-episode season. The show's success spawned two more seasons, the latest released as recently as April 2023. If you're looking for an entertaining watch, a show revolving around a professional matchmaker trying her best to wed her Indian clients across the globe is a must.

The official synopsis for the show reads as follows:

"Matchmaker Sima Taparia guides clients around the world in the arranged marriage process, offering an inside look at the custom in a modern era."

These are our top picks of reality shows on Netflix that should definitely be on your radar. With a wide variety of titles spread across genres, Netflix has something of everything that you might be looking for.