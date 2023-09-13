Big Brother season 25: New schedule explored

Big Brother season 25 is noteworthy for its length, being the first in the series to span 100 days. Currently in its seventh week, the show has several more weeks of competition remaining until its finale on November 9, 2023. Fans should be aware of significant schedule changes.

Initially, the show aired on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. However, due to the premiere of Survivor 45, The Amazing Race 35, and the NFL season, the schedule will shift to Sundays at 10 pm, Tuesdays at 8 pm, and Thursdays at 8 pm. The episode on September 10 was an early indicator of these changes, airing at 8.30 pm ET, a half-hour push from regular timings.

Further modifications include a two-hour episode scheduled for September 13 and a new 8 pm ET start time for live eviction episodes beginning September 14. The episode on September 17 will air from 10.30 to 11.30 pm ET. Starting October 3, the Wednesday slot will be replaced by Tuesday episodes.

Big Brother season 25 schedule overhaul

The episode that aired on September 10 was broadcast at 8.30 pm ET, setting the stage for more changes. Starting September 17, Sunday episodes will begin at 10 pm ET and will continue at this time for the remainder of the season.

An extended episode is set for September 13 from 8 to 10 pm. This episode will feature Josh Duhamel and focus on the Power of Veto events.

Live eviction episodes are also getting a time change. Starting September 14, these episodes will begin at 8/7c. This change aligns with CBS's fall schedule, which includes the start of the football season. Due to an NFL doubleheader, the episode on Sunday, September 17, will air from 10.30 to 11.30 pm, a slight deviation from the new 10 pm start time.

Further adjustments to the schedule are influenced by CBS's fall lineup, which includes popular shows like Survivor and The Amazing Race. Starting October 3, Big Brother season 25 will move its Wednesday episodes to Tuesdays, making room for extended 90-minute episodes of Survivor and The Amazing Race on Wednesdays. The new Tuesday episodes will air from 8 to 9 pm ET.

The season is set to conclude with a two-hour finale on November 9, airing from 8 to 10 pm ET. This extended episode will likely culminate the season's most dramatic moments and reveal the winner of Big Brother season 25.

In addition to these changes, the episode on September 24 will follow back-to-back episodes of Yellowstone and will air from 10 to 11 pm ET.

Big Brother season 25 new schedule key dates summarized

Date Day of Week Timing Special Notes September 13 Wednesday 8-10 p.m. ET Extended episode September 14 Thursday 8 p.m. ET Live evictions start September 17 Sunday 10:30-11:30 p.m. ET Due to NFL doubleheader September 24 Sunday 10-11 p.m. ET Follows Yellowstone episodes October 3 Tuesday 8-9 p.m. ET New time slot November 9 Thursday 8-10 p.m. ET Two-hour finale

Final thoughts

It's evident that Big Brother's 25th season is setting new standards, both in terms of its unprecedented 100-day run and its flexible scheduling. Ratings have remained strong, proving that the show continues to capture audience interest despite the shifts. The inclusion of special guests and extended episodes adds another layer of excitement and unpredictability.

With the Big Brother season 25 finale set for November 9, viewers have every reason to adjust their schedules to catch what promises to be a riveting conclusion to a season full of surprises. Keep an eye out for any further changes, as this season is clearly one for the history books.