Yellowstone season 5 part 2: Tentative release date, where to watch, cast, latest updates, and more

Speculations are rife once more about the release date of Yellowstone season 5 part 2. The fifth season of the show, which premiered on November 13, 2022, was planned to be a two-part season. The first part reached its end on January 1, 2023, and with no official information about the second part, fans are getting impatient.

There have been thrilling twists and turns in the show, leaving fans wanting more. However, many rumors have been doing rounds in the media, including reported conflicts between the production house and actor Kevin Costner. Yellowstone season 5 part 2 was initially meant to air in the summer of 2023.

While there is no confirmation about whether Kevin Costner will continue to be part of the show, there are prequels and spinoffs for the audience to look forward to. Two prequels, 1883 and 1923, are already out and another series led by Matthew McConaughey has been approved.

Disclaimer: The article may contain spoilers and the author’s opinion.

What is the speculated date of release of Yellowstone season 5 part 2?

While the production house is tight-lipped about the release of Yellowstone season 5 part 2, Deadline reported in May that the second part was likely to drop in November 2023. Since the fifth part was to be presented in two parts and the first part had seven episodes, it can be guessed that the second part may also have seven episodes.

While it will be almost a year after the first part, the second part is also delayed due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. The filming for Yellowstone season 5 part 2 was supposed to start in the summer, but the strikes have put a halt to the process. Fans will most likely need to wait for the strikes to get resolved before filming of the season is completed.

Plot and cast for Yellowstone season 5 part 2 explored

The fifth season had a lot going on in it, but fans have only tasted half of the season in the form of the first part of the series. Since filming of the second part of the show has not comcluded, even the cast does not know what is supposed to come next.

In an interview with Extra, Kevin Costner said that he didn’t want John Dutton’s character to die, a scenario that may come to pass in the second half of the season. Costner also hinted at a lot of work that his character will need to do during the season, including defending against many attacks.

The plot for the second part of Season 5 may also focus on Rip’s evolving relationship with Carter, as they have developed an acceptance of each other in the first part. Their connection is set to receive more attention in Yellowstone season 5 part 2.

Kevin Costner plays the role of John Dutton on the show, but his return for the second part is still under contention. As for the rest of the cast, the following actors are likely to continue in Yellowstone season 5 part 2:

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler Forrie Smith as Lloyd Pierce Gil Birmingham as Chief Thomas Rainwater Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom Denim Richards as Colby Mayfield Wendy Moniz as Governor Lynelle Perry Dawn Olivieri as Sarah Atwood Finn Little as Carter Kathryn Kelly as Emily Ian Bohen as Ryan Ryan Bingham as Walker

What is the future of the show after Yellowstone season 5 part 2?

The fifth season of Yellowstone is not going to have a follow-up. The makers have already declared that Season 5 is going to be the end of the series. However, there are some prequels and spinoffs already in the making that fans can enjoy.

Wait for the official announcement for the release of Yellowstone season 5 part 2. In the meantime, fans can stream the previous seasons of the show on Paramount Network and Peacock.