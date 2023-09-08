Big Brother 25 episode 17: Release date, air time, and plot

The Big Brother house was shaken up by Red's recent elimination, and now that Cameron, his strongest supporter, holds the power in the upcoming week, the plot of the game is heading towards a sharp, unpredictable turn. The show is now well into its twenty-fifth season, with the past week being wildly dramatic, serving everything from controversy to betrayal and broken alliances.

The Head of Household, who is also now a lone wolf, will send two houseguests to the eviction block in episode 17, which airs on CBS on September 10, 2023. There, they must cling to every bit of endurance to earn the Power of Veto and, potentially, immunize themselves.

Big Brother: What to expect from episode 17

Cameron betrayed Red by saving himself from elimination, despite knowing that Red was the group's target and his most formidable ally.

In Thursday night's episode, the reigning Power of Veto winner, Cameron, also got chosen to be Head of Household for the next Big Brother week. Snatching the power from Jared Fields, Cameron will be able to alter the course of the competition by putting his rivals up on the block on Sunday.

The past week left the audience and other Big Brother guests justifiably enraged, demanding CBS expedite Jared's removal after he used the R-word for America.

He remained on the show after the incident, which made fans believe he would likely lose his HoH powers and face eviction this week, owing to the nature of the circumstances. However, this was met with no action on the part of the showrunners, and he stayed to fight another week, and Red was eliminated.

Last week's HoH, Jared, was the reason Cameron had to fight in the Veto Challenge, and despite Cameron's continued efforts to not be put on the block, Jared paid no heed. In his attempt to save himself after winning, Cameron lost his best friend, Red, Jared's second nomination. It could potentially make Jared the first target to be put on the block, with Cameron now reigning supreme.

However, predicting Cameron's next move is close to impossible, owing to his estranged relationship with almost every other houseguest.

During his conversation with the former Big Brother HoH, Cameron noted that Cirie, Izzy, and Felicia had formed a strong group, which could pose a threat later in the competition. He also considers Matt and Mecole as powerful players, possibly putting them on his hit list too.

Since almost all Big Brother guests are Cameron's rivals, only the upcoming episode will reveal his decision, which seems like it could swing in absolutely any direction.

Big Brother 25: Where and when to watch episode 17

Episode 17 promises to come bearing unexpected twists. With the new Big Brother HoH's motives unclear, it will reveal whether his decision is rooted in vengeance, eliminating threats, or just simply getting rid of houseguests he doesn't gel well with.

It will air on CBS and could be streamed on the CBS app and Paramount+ on September 10 or 11, 2023, depending on the time zone, as mentioned below.

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 12 a.m., Monday, September 11

Eastern Time (ET): 8 p.m., Sunday, September 10

Central Time (CT): 7 p.m., Sunday, September 10

Pacific Time (PT): 6 p.m., Sunday, September 10

Mountain Time (MT): 5 p.m., Sunday, September 10

Alaska Time (AT): 4 p.m., Sunday, September 10

Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT): 2 p.m., Sunday, September 10

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 10 a.m., Monday, September 11

British Summer Time (BST) and Irish Standard Time: 1 a.m., Monday, September 11

Indian Standard Time (IST): 5:30 a.m., Monday, September 11

Korean Standard Time and Japan Standard Time: 9 a.m., Monday, September 11

Big Brother season 25 episode 17 will be an edge-of-the-seat, tension-packed one, and fans are eager to see what Cameron does next. Sunday will reveal all, until then, the houseguests can be watched 24/7 on Paramount's service, Pluto TV.