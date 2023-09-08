"CBS edited Cory's vote" - Big Brother season 25 fans fear foul play in episode 16

Big Brother season 25 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, September 7. The episode was a live segment and saw one cast member leave the house. The two houseguests who were on the chopping block were Jag Bains and Red Utley, and ultimately, Utley was evicted from the CBS show.

During the live eviction, every houseguest voted for who they wanted out of the house. While most of the season 25 cast took Red's name, one member's vote was brought into question by fans. They took to social media to address the issue as they believed that Cam didn't actually say Red's name and accused CBS of foul play.

One user, @jobdios wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Like try saying Red with that same mouth posture and tell me if it sounds normal... CBS edited Cory's vote. #bb25"

CBS fans believe Cam didn't take Red's name to be evicted in Big Brother season 25 episode 16

Big Brother season 25 returned with a brand new episode this Thursday on CBS. The segment saw one cast member go home and another become the new Head of Household.

In the previous episode, Cam won the power of Veto and saved himself from the block, which meant he could not be voted out during Thursday's live eviction. This meant that the remaining houseguests on the block were Jags and Red.

The cast members were seen discussing within themselves who they wanted to send home. While Cirie Fields wanted to evict Jags, she was hesitant since he knew too much about her game.

She gathered her alliance, Legend 25, to make sure everything was in order and assured Utley that he wasn't going home. However, Meme wasn't too happy with the group discussion and called it premature.

During the segment, the cast threw a birthday party for Red, during which Red asked Jared to sit done with him. He also asked Cam to clarify his previous comments about Cam throwing Red under the bus.

This worried Jared, who knew that he had exaggerated a big part of the conversation to fit his narrative. The Big Brother season 25 houseguest shared this information with Izzy and Felicia, who agreed that Red needed to be taken out.

At the live eviction ceremony, the Big Brother season 25 contestants' votes were as listed below:

Cam (Jag)

Bowie Jane (Jag)

Blue (Red)

America (Red)

Matt (Red)

Izzy (Red)

Cory (Red)

Felicia (red)

Meme (Red)

While Red was evicted, one cast member's vote was brought into question by the fans. While Cory's single vote would not have been enough to save Red, fans took to social media to note that they believed that there was foul play involved.

Big Brother season 25 will return to screens on Sunday, with another episode. Meanwhile, fans can keep up with the show through CBS' live feeds.