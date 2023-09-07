Big Brother 25: Cory is falling for America "hard", and it's clear now 

The Big Brother 25 houseguests are forming relationships as well as garnering media attention. The connection between America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger can be seen clearly in the Big Brother Live Feeds. They are determined to win the season and their love for the show is evident as this was the first topic on which they had an in-depth discussion.

Their on-and-off conversations led to a connection that the fans are able to see on Big Brother Live Feeds. On the show, America has been seen as being more forward with her feelings than Cory. During the previous episodes of the show, America mentioned her feelings for Cory to Izzy Gleicher, showing her clear interest in him.

Lopez is 27 years old, while Cory is 21 years old, and he believes that their age difference has a significant impact on their relationship. However, their flirting and late-night conversations in the hammock explain a lot. Cory has also been seen flirting with America and making jokes about their possible love connection at times.

Their connection is described as a “faux-mance” according to them. Despite how well their relationship is progressing on a personal level, Cory might struggle in the game if Cirie Fields, Jared Fields, and Izzy Gleicher start to oppose America.

Even though he has an alliance with Cirie Fields, Jared Fields, and Izzy Gleicher, Cory must concentrate on setting his priorities, as the upcoming episode will be challenging for everyone. Furthermore, according to the recent live feed, Jared was seen talking about Cory's feelings about America.

The current status of Big Brother 25

Big Brother 25 has already released 15 episodes, which have been well-received by fans. As noted in the description of Big Brother season 25, CBS mentions the following:

"Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000."

America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Izzy Gleicher, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Matt Klotz, Mecole Hayes, Red Utley, and Cirie Fields are the current contestants who are competing for the show's season 25 title and $750,000 prize money.

According to the latest episode of the show, the contestant fought to win the veto power. With this power, the user can save one contestant from nominations or use it none at all. This episode featured Cameron Hardin winning the competition and receiving the Power of Veto. This resulted in Cam being saved and Jag and Red being nominated.

In the episode before this one, Jared was the houseguest who won HOH power and nominated Cameron and Red. He made this choice because Cameron was his actual aim.

Due to the use of the veto power by Cameron, it appears that the game has completely changed and the upcoming elimination will change everything. Furthermore, the description of episode 15 mentions the following:

“The houseguests compete to win the power of veto; during the veto meeting, the winner of the competition can keep nominations the same or save someone from eviction for the week.”

In addition to this, CBS airs the latest episodes of Big Brother 25 every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday.