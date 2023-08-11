Who will be HOH on Big Brother 25, Week 2? Full list of all potential candidates

Episode 4 of Big Brother season 25 ended with two contestants being evicted. The first was Kirsten Elwin, who was nominated along with Felicia Cannon. Elwin got eliminated due to every cast member voting against her. A second contestant who left the show was Luke Valentine.

While talking to Jared Fields, Cory Wurtenberger, and Hisam Goueli, Luke made a racial slur that caused him to leave the show. According to CBS:

"Luke violated the BIG BROTHER code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house."

After the two eliminations, the remaining contestants on Big Brother were America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Hisam Goueli, Izzy Gleicher, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Matt Klotz, Mecole Hayes, Red Utley, and Reilly Smedley.

Currently, every cast member is trying their best to avoid elimination and win the task to collect the power that will help them make changes in the game. A contestant who holds the position of Head of Household (HOH) can acquire a lot of power throughout their one-week tenure.

When Reilly was the Head of Household in week 1, she saved two contestants from the nominated contestant's list. While Big Brother season 25's upcoming episode is scheduled for August 13, 2023, it is still unclear who will be the next HOH.

The potential HOH candidates for Big Brother season 25 week 2

1) Izzy Gleicher

Izzy Gleicher, also known as Isabel Lepanto Gleicher, is a flutist, composer, and visual artist. New York native Izzy is 32 years old and has performed at many festivals, including Mostly Mozart, Big Ears, Opera Omaha's One Festival, TIME: SPANS Festival, MATA, and Prototype Festival.

During her appearance on Big Brother, she has shown great performance, and in the upcoming HOH, she is among the potential contestants.

2) Red Utley

Red Utley is among the Big Brother contestants who have shown great performance and the intelligence to favor the game according to his terms. The 37-year-old works in the sale industry and originally hails from Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

It is not just the contestants who have been captivated by his "larger-than-life personality," but also the fans. He is also called "Hillbilly Red" on Tik Tok and has over 500k followers.

3) Felicia Cannon

Felicia Cannon is easily making her way through the challenges due to her experience. She is 63 years old and originally from Tacoma, Washington. She lives in Kennesaw, Georgia, and works as a Real Estate Agent.

During week one, Felicia was on the nomination list, but none of the cast voted for her elimination. With $750,000 on the line, she is determined to win both the prize money and the season 25 trophy.

4) Hisam Goueli

In addition to not being in any alliance, Hisam Goueli is 45 years old, from Minneapolis, and the winner of the veto contest in which he performed well. Despite having veto power, he did not use it because he did not want to make enemies in the house. Hisam describes himself as follows:

“Confident, gay, Arab, Muslim man who basically is in love with life and wanting to explore all of its possibilities.”

Fans can watch the latest episode of Big Brother season 25 on CBS every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The show's latest episode is also available on Paramount+.