"It's what he deserves": Fans celebrate as Big Brother 25 removes Luke Valentine from the house for using the N-word mid-conversation

Big Brother, the long-running reality TV show returned with season 25 on August 2, 2023, exclusively on CBS Network. The season has already begun to receive a lot of attention from its viewers and just a few episodes in, one of the houseguests, Luke Valentine, found himself in hot water.

The 30-year-old is an illustrator from Coral Springs, Florida, and he came under fire after he used the N-word in the middle of a conversation with other contestants including Cory Wurtenberger, Jared Fields, and Hisam Goueli on Wednesday. This particular moment in Big Brother season 25 created an extremely uneasy and tense atmosphere in the house.

The show has now removed Luke Valentine from the house and the same will be addressed in the upcoming episode. CBS confirmed the same in a statement to Variety and said:

"Luke violated the ‘Big Brother’ code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night’s show."

The news of Luke being removed from Big Brother 25 for using the N-word was shared by the host of the podcast The Exclusive With Sharon Tharp and several fans reacted to the same.

Sharon Tharp @sharontharp #bb25

STATEMENT FROM CBS AND THE PRODUCERS:



“Luke violated the BIG BROTHER code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night’s show.” STATEMENT FROM CBS AND THE PRODUCERS:“Luke violated the BIG BROTHER code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night’s show.”

Individuals expressed their joy and satisfaction with the show's firm and quick decision to remove the contestant due to his racist behavior. Netizens reacted to Sharon Tharp's tweet and mentioned that Valentine got "what he deserves."

Netizen reacts to the news (Images Via Twitter)

"Good decision" - Fans react to Big Brother 25 contestant Luke Valentine's immediate removal from the house

Released on August 2, 2023, season 25 of Big Brother recently became the talk of the town when one of its contestants, Luke Valentine displayed inappropriate behavior. On Wednesday, he was in a room with Cory Wurtenberger, Jared Fields, and Hisam Goueli, he said, "I'm in the f*cking cheese room, n****." He then appeared to realize what he had said and repeated, "Anyways, we were in the f*cking cheese room." He then said that it was a "little slip of the tongue" while speaking to Jared.

However, after the show evicted Luke from the house, fans praised the entire team behind the reality TV show for taking action against him so quickly. They hoped that future contestants would learn from this eviction and were happy that the team did the "right thing."

Netizens react to the news (Images via Twitter)

Netizens react to the news (Images via Twitter)

Netizens react to the news (Images via Twitter)

Fans of the CBS reality TV show refused to tolerate such racist behavior and praised CBS for their decision.

The hit reality show revolves around a group of contestants referred to as 'houseguests,' as they live in the same house and are continuously filmed while having no communication with the outside world. They are seen competing to win a $750,000 cash prize. The reality show is hosted by Julie Chen Moonves and the ongoing season began with 17 houseguests.

Apart from Luke Valentine, the other contestants of season 25 include America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane Ball, Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Hisam Goueli, Cirie Fields, Izzy Gleicher, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Kirsten Elwin, Matt Klotz, Mecole Hayes, Red Utley, and Reilly Smedley.

Only two episodes of the show have released as of this writing. The upcoming episode 3 is scheduled to air this Thursday, August 9, 2023, on CBS.