Big Brother 25 episode 3: Release date, where to watch, contestants, and more

The third episode of Big Brother season 25 is set to air on August 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET. The show, which premiered on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, has been well received by fans. Although only two episodes have been released, there is much to look forward to.

The show's previous episode has left a big question as two contestants were nominated, and one will be eliminated in the upcoming episode. A description of Big Brother season 25 episode 3 mentions the following:

“The houseguests compete to win the power of veto; during the veto meeting, the winner of the competition can keep nominations the same or save someone from eviction for the week.”

With the challenges and fear of elimination, the competition is getting tougher for the contestants. To not get eliminated, competitors must perform their best.

Hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, the 25th season of the show has the following contestants: America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Hisam Goueli, Izzy Gleicher, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Kirsten Elwin, Luke Valentine, Matt Klotz, Mecole Hayes, Red Utley, and Reilly Smedley.

In addition to the $750,000 prize, all these contestants are competing for the season's trophy. The show's description reads:

“Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000."

What can fans expect from Big Brother season 25 episode 3?

While Kirsten Elwin, Felicia Cannon, Jared Fields, and Cory Wurtenberger made it into the nomination category in the second episode, Head of the Household, Reilly Smedley, saved Jared and Cory. Currently, two contestants are left in the nominations: Kirsten and Izzy Gleicher.

Kirsten Elwin, originally from Orlando, Fla., via Dominica, lives in Houston, Texas, as a molecular biologist. Izzy Gleicher, 32, is originally from New York City, NY, and works as a flutist. Both nominated contestants seemed upset that Reilly did not save them in episode 2.

In the upcoming episode, it will be revealed who will use the veto power and what decision they will make. As a result, the episode will show one contest going straight home.

Additionally, the show's upcoming episode will include some twists and turns and some exciting challenges. As stated in the description of episode 2 of the show, which was released on August 6, 2023, by CBS:

“Will Cirie and Jared be able to keep their mother-son secret under wraps? Plus what other twists does the Big Brother multiverse have in store, and who will claim power and become the first Head of Household of the season.”

Big Brother season 25's episode 3 will be quite interesting for fans since one of the two contestants will be eliminated, making the competition even fiercer.

Don't forget to tune into CBS on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday to watch the latest episode of Big Brother season 25. Paramount+ also offers fans the opportunity to watch the latest episode of Big Brother.