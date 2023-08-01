Big Brother season 25: Meet the upcoming houseguests

Hit reality TV series Big Brother is all set to return with a brand new season this week on Wednesday, August 2, at 8:00 pm ET on CBS. The upcoming season 25 will feature 16 new houseguests as they spend a significant amount of time in the house where they will be monitored 24/7.

CBS' press release for the show reads as:

"This season’s cast includes a Deaflympics gold medalist, brand strategist, exterminator, geriatric physician, professional flutist, political consultant and a DJ from Australia, among others. This new group is in for a summer to remember, full of jaw-dropping moments and twists that will send the Houseguests spiraling into another universe."

Meet the 16 cast members of Big Brother season 25

The upcoming season of Big Brother is set to premiere on Wednesday, August 2, with a live 90-minute premiere during which, the new contestants who will be in the race to win $750,000 will be introduced.

Season 25 has a diverse cast and includes different types of people. For the first time, the CBS show will feature a hearing-impaired, a Sikh, the first female cast member over 60, the first Australian houseguest, and the first Appalachia-hailing contestant.

Set to appear in the upcoming season includes:

America Lopez: The upcoming contestant is 27 years old and originally from Edinburg, Texas. She is currently living in Brooklyn and is a medical receptionist.

Blue Kim: The 25-year-old brand strategist is originally from Riverside, California and currently lives in New York City.

Bowie Jane: Bowie is a 45-year-old barrister and DJ from Melbourne, Australia who currently lives in Los Angeles.

Cameron Hardin: The upcoming Big Brother season 25 contestant is a stay-at-home father from Eastman, Georgia who is 34 years old.

Cory Wurtenberger: The 21-year-old college student set to compete in the CBS show is from Weston, Florida.

Felicia Cannon: The upcoming cast member, Felicia is a 63-year-old real estate agent from Tacoma, Washington. She currently lives in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Hisam Goueli: The upcoming Big Brother season 25 contestant, Hisam is 45 years old and a geriatric physician. He is originally from Minneapolis and currently lives in Seattle.

Lizzy Gleicher: Lizzy is a professional flutist from New York City who is 32 years old.

Jag Bains: The upcoming Big Brother season 25 contestant is the show's first Sikh cast member and is 25 years old. He is from Omak, Washington and owns a truck company.

Jared Fields: The upcoming cast member is a 25-year-old exterminator from Norwalk, Connecticut.

Kirsten Elwin: The molecular biologist from Orlando, Florida via Dominica and is currently living in Houston, Texas. She is 25 years old.

Luke Valentine: The upcoming contestant is an illustrator. He is 30 years old and hails from Weston, Florida, and currently lives in Coral Springs, Flordia.

Matt Klotz: Matt is the show's first hearing-impaired cast member. He is a 27-year-old Deaflympics Gold Medalist from Cameron Park, California who lives in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Mecole Hayes: The 30-year-old upcoming cast member is a political consultant from St. Louis and currently lives in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Red Utley: The salesperson who is set to compete in the CBS show is 37 years old from Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Reilly Smedley: The upcoming contestant is a 34-year-old bartender from Portland, Maine who currently lives in Nashville.

Tune in on Wednesday, August 2, at 8:00 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Big Brother season 25 on CBS.