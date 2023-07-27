How do Big Brother alums Janelle Pierzina and Taylor Hale feel about live feeds? Details explored

The long-running reality TV show, Big Brother, that has won over millions of viewers worldwide. The show's live feeds are among the most distinctive features in the history of broad casting. The alums of Big Brother, Janelle Pierzina and Taylor Hale, are all ups for it.

The live feeds feature has sparked many controversies during its runtime, but it has always been able to bring the viewers closer to their favorite contestants as they got to see a more authentic and unedited versions of them.

Big Brother alums Janelle Pierzina and Taylor Hale are in support of the live feeds since they were able to showcase their true selves through the live feeds.

Live feeds were a safety net for Big Brother alums Janelle Pierzina and Taylor Hale

Fans were taken by surprise when Big Brother Canada announced earlier this year that it would no longer offer live feeds, where viewers could watch the houseguests every move in real time. the viewers could gain insight into their friendships, conflicts, and strategic discussions.

Speculations arose whether the U.S. version of the show would follow the same suit. Despite concerns about potential controversies and negative behavior being captured on the feeds, CBS has confirmed that the live feeds will be available for the upcoming season 25, which is set to premiere on August 2, 2023.

Amidst the heated discussions surrounding the live feeds, the two Big Brother legends, Janelle Pierzina and Taylor Hale recently spoke everything about Big Brother including the live feeds, in an interview with Entertainment on Sunday, July 26, 2023.

Janelle Pierzina, a four-time Big Brother veteran, is no stranger to the ever-changing dynamics of the game. Having played in three different eras of the show, including the iconic season 6, Janelle has witnessed firsthand how the rise of social media has impacted the show and its contestants. In the interview she further exclaimed about both the business side and authentic representation via live feeds:

"I can tell from a business standpoint why they do not have feeds and why other shows also do not have feeds because they don't want to deal with all of that. As far as me, I'm very much like Taylor. I wouldn't want to be edited into something that I'm not either. And I want to have the fans see the real me."

Further more, when asked what their thoughts are on the recent headline of the Big Brother Canada getting rid of their live feeds, Taylor Hale the season 24 champion known for her strategic prowess quickly chimed in, quipping:

"Big Brother was the most enticing to me because of the live feeds. They felt like the ultimate safety net for me. Everything happens in real time. And so if I do something bad, I do something bad, and I have an opportunity to own it and apologize if necessary."

During her time on the show, Taylor Hale faced some rough time with her fellow housemates, which she says coulnd't have been proved if it weren't for the live feeds. She added:

"There's no way that Taylor didn't do something that deserved the treatment that she had. But the live feeds proved over and over that I wasn't doing anything to earn the hatred that I was getting."

Beyond the topic of live feeds, Janelle and Taylor delved into their ideas for potential changes and twists that could spice up future seasons of the show. Taylor even proposed incorporating segments in each episode where psychologists analyze the houseguests' social dynamics and personality traits.