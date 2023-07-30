Big Brother season 25 release date, air time, and plot 

A brand new season of Big Brother is all set to premiere on Wednesday, August 2, at 8 pm ET. Season 25 of the popular show will debut on CBS Television Network and will also be available for viewers to watch on the CBS app and Paramount+. Further, the previous season's episodes are currently available for streaming on Netflix.

This new season is expected to run till Thursday, November 9, according to Big Brother reporter Sharon Tharp. The press release issued by Paramount Press Express reveals:

"BIG BROTHER legends Frankie Grande, Britney Haynes, and Danielle Reyes “broke into” the BIG BROTHER house and unwittingly unleashed the season 25 twist. Cameras captured the “break-in” and the moment the three BB alums, who all famously lost their seasons, rolled a “Time Laser” into the house."

While information regarding the number of episodes in season 25 have not been revealed yet, based on estimates offered by the previous seasons, fans can expect 35-40 episodes to air this season as well.

Big Brother season 25: What can fans look forward to?

The show's producers for this season are Emmy Award-winner Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan, while the show's executive producers include Paul Römer, Douglass Ross, Arnold Shapiro, Allison Grodner, and Rich Meehan.

According to the press release, fans can look forward to the many intriguing aspects of the installment in the upcoming season of the show,

"BIG BROTHER follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000."

As reported by US Weekly, reality show star Janelle Pierzina recently revealed that she, alongside Kaysar Ridha and Taylor Hale, will be appearing on the show in the upcoming season.

Pierzina has appeared on the show for seasons 6, 7, 14, and 22, while Kaysar Ridha also has appeared for seasons 6, 7, and 22. Taylor Hale, on the other hand, won season 24 of the show.

Season 25 of Big Brother will be hosted by Julie Chen Moonves

Recently, Julie Chen Moonves, who has been hosting the show since its debut on television, shared some details about the upcoming season and her experience filming it.

"I look at my joints. I look at, 'How do my hips and my knees feel this morning? I like to take one season at a time. Going into season 25, I'm like, 'I never want it to end.' I think there would have to be a few things [to make me step away], like if I feel like the public is getting tired of me or the show is not what I want it to be.”

In addition, she mentioned the following:

“But with [executive producers] Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan leading the way, I can't imagine it ever being something that I feel is not in alignment with me or what the show should be in my mind. I think you know when it's time to go, whether as a show or me as a host, and I just don't see signs of that right now. But you just never know."

Aside from this, Julie Chen Moonves also shared some insights with her social media fans regarding the show's upcoming season on Thursday. In one image, she shared a cartoon cake, and in another, a chess board, and she captioned the post mentioning how excited she is for season 25.

Catch the latest episode of Big Brother season 25 on CBS on August 2 at 8 pm ET. Additionally, fans can watch the latest season on the CBS app and the Paramount+ streaming service.