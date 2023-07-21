“Never want it to end”: Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves opens up about hosting the show in the future

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Julie Chen Moonves discussed her experience with Big Brother and whether she plans to leave the show in the future. The Big Brother series premiered back in 2000 and has since completed 24 seasons.

The show's 25th season will premiere on CBS on Aug 2, 2023, with executive producers Paul Römer, Douglass Ross, Arnold Shapiro, Allison Grodner, and Rich Meehan. Recently, Julie Chen Moonves, who has been associated with the show since season 1, spoke about her role as a host and how long she will stay. She revealed:

"I look at my joints. I look at, 'How do my hips and my knees feel this morning? I like to take one season at a time. Going into season 25, I'm like, 'I never want it to end.' I think there would have to be a few things [to make me step away], like if I feel like the public is getting tired of me or the show is not what I want it to be.”

Additionally, Julie Chen Moonves stated:

“But with [executive producers] Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan leading the way, I can't imagine it ever being something that I feel is not in alignment with me or what the show should be in my mind. I think you know when it's time to go, whether as a show or me as a host, and I just don't see signs of that right now. But you just never know."

With Big Brother, Julie Chen Moonves shares her experience as a host

During the same interview, Julie Chen Moonves discussed how easy it is for her to cover one show at a time, unlike when she originally joined Big Brother and had to cover several projects.

As part of her description of her hosting career, Julie Chen Moonves also mentioned how she used to read the morning news on The Early Show. During the interview, Julie described how hectic her life was back then and how much traveling she had to do to cover both shows. She added:

"I was doing morning news and Big Brother for multiple years. And I got it down to a science where I was on a plane twice a week, every week, so I could still do my main job hosting the morning news in New York, and then Thursday nights kicking someone out of the Big Brother house. I was a younger person then.”

Having worked at both shows for a few years, she left one due to the amount of traveling she had to do to cover each. Following her departure from The Early Show, she joined The Talk. Fortunately, both offices were located in the same place, so there wasn't a lot of moving involved. Julie Chen Moonves joined The Talk as the host in 2010, and she stayed on the show until 2018.

The Talk is basically a spinoff of Big Brother. As a follow-up to this, Julie Chen Moonves mentioned sharing:

"And then when I left The Talk, this is my only gig now, so why would I ever give it up? I'm like, 'This is now easier than I could have ever dreamed!”

The latest episode of Big Brother season 25 will air on CBS on August 2 at 8 p.m. ET. On top of this, fans can also watch the show's latest episode on Paramount+ and the previous season's episode on Netflix. Since this season will feature a new group of houseguests, no information has been released regarding who will appear on the show.