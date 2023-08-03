Big Brother 25 Episode 2: Release Date, Where to watch, Contestants and more

The popular CBS reality show Big Brother just returned with its 25th season on August 2, 2023, and things look bigger and better than ever for this landmark show. Since starting out in 2000, the game show has managed to captivate fans around the world with its intriguing format, compelling contestants, and abundance of thrills.

Based on the original Dutch reality show of the same name created by producer John de Mol in 1997, Big Brother (U.S.) is currently the longest-running adaptation of the same going into 2023, as the Spanish version stopped in 2022. The first episode of the new season was enough to give a glimpse into the world of the new houseguests, one of whom will be crowned the winner this year.

The second episode of the 25th season will air on Sunday, August 6 at 8 pm ET. This year, the show will air three times a week. The following episode will drop on Wednesday, August 9. It will be available on the CBS channel. Moreover, it will also be available for streaming on Paramount+, which also offers live streaming during the original air time.

Big Brother season 25 release schedule and contestants

Big Brother's release schedule may be one of the more difficult ones to follow because of the frequently changing time slots. Though details about all the upcoming episodes are not yet available, here is a schedule of the first ten days.

Episode 1: Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET

Episode 2: Sunday, August 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET

Episode 3: Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET

Episode 4: Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 9 pm ET – Live Eviction

Episode 5: Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET

Episode 6: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET

Episode 7: Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 9 pm ET – Live Eviction

Episode 8: Sunday, August 20, 2023, at 8 pm ET

Episode 9: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET

Episode 10: Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 9 pm ET – Live Eviction

Most likely, Big Brother season 25 will run till the end of October if it manages to extend the stay like the previous two years. It may end a little sooner, depending on the actions of the contestants.

As most fans saw in the first episode a day ago, this year's contestant list features a bunch of interesting personalities. The 16 contestants are America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cameron Harding, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Hisam Goueli, Izzy Gleicher, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Kirsten Elwin, Luke Valentine, Matt Klotz, Mecole Hayes, Red Utley, and Reilly Smedley.

Julie Chen Moonves hosts this season of Big Brother. This year's prize money is a grand total of $7,50,000.

Big Brother is also known as Big Brother USA outside the country. The synopsis for the show reads:

"Contestants must compete against each other for a chance to win a grand prize in a house wired with cameras and microphones, capturing their every move for a TV and Internet audience."

Catch the show on the CBS channel on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday nights. The earlier seasons of the show are also available on Paramount+.