Big Brother 25: The 4 candidates likely to be evicted in the first round

Season 25 episode 2 of Big Brother premiered on August 6, 2023, with a lot of drama. The show's 25th season is hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, who is a popular television personality, news anchor, and producer.

In the first two episodes of The Big Brother season 25, the contestants faced tough competition.

In episode 2, contestants went through the nomination process, and the veto contest was introduced. The synopsis for episode 2 of Big Brother season 25 reads:

"Will Cirie and Jared be able to keep their mother son secret under wraps? Plus what other twists does the Big Brother multiverse have in store, and who will claim power and become the first Head of Household of the season."

The contestants who were nominated were Kirsten Elwin, Felicia Cannon, Jared Fields, and Cory Wurtenberger. Head of the Household Reilly Smedley had the option of saving two of the contestants who are up for nomination.

She decided that Jared and Cory would be the two contestants she wanted to save from eviction.

This decision caused quite a bit of drama for the Head of the Household. Even Reilly Smedley was afraid that when Kirsten or Izzy Gleicher saw her, they would have a feud with her over the nomination decision she took. Additionally, Kristen was seen crying in the bathroom after Reilly made this decision. Meanwhile, Hisam Goueli got the veto power.

The current calculation of Reilly is that Kirsten will be evicted if Hisam does not influence the nomination dynamic. It remains to be seen what will happen next in the show and who will be evicted.

The competition on Big Brother season 25 is getting tougher by the day

Big Brother season 25 began with 16 contestants competing for the title and $750,000 in prize money. America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Hisam Goueli, Izzy Gleicher, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Kirsten Elwin, Luke Valentine, Matt Klotz, Mecole Hayes, Red Utley, and Reilly Smedley are among the contestants.

CBS's description of the show reads:

“Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000."

Currently, two episodes of the show have been released, and they've both received positive reviews from fans. The synopsis of the next episode of the show, set to release on August 9, 2023, reads:

“The houseguests compete to win the power of veto; during the veto meeting, the winner of the competition can keep nominations the same or save someone from eviction for the week.”

With only two contestants remaining in the nominations, it will be interesting to see who faces eviction and who is saved. Following this, the competitors must try their best not only to avoid elimination but also to win each task to gain some benefits.

Fans can watch Big Brother season 25 every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS. The latest episode of the show can also be viewed on Paramount+.