“Stop with the tease”: Big Brother fans encourage Taylor Hale and Joseph Addin to get back together as former posts “it’s forever” picture on Twitter

Big Brother season 24 winner Taylor Hale and Joseph Addin might apparently get back together 4 months after their break-up, according to anticipating fans. The duo, who met on the popular reality TV show, confirmed in November 2022 that they were dating, after months of denying. However, they broke up soon after in April 2023, deciding to be best friends instead of lovers, breaking the heart of millions of fans.

Recently, Hale posted a picture of Joseph kissing her cheek at the Big Brother season 25 premiere party, with the caption “It’s forever.” The duo has not confirmed or denied any reconciliation. This can, however, also imply to their friendship, as the two wrote in their joint statement in April 2023:

"Joseph and I will continue to support each other enthusiastically, and we encourage you to do the same, as you always have. Ain’t no love lost over here! We will always be part of each other’s lives."

Fans cannot control their excitement after getting hold of the latest picture and are hoping that the couple did get back together after their break-up:

Ludlum Drive @LudlumDrive @TheTayMack Oh, stop with tease. I am too grown to get excited but if so, I am all for it!

"We need to know": Big Brother fans ask Taylor Hale to clarify her relationship status with Joseph Addin

In Big Brother season 24, Taylor praised her then-housemate, Joseph Addin, for always checking up on her when everyone else was being “the most disgusting villain” to her. They reunited outside the house and did many interviews together. Joseph even reportedly met Taylor’s mother in Nevada, where they attended the Miss USA event.

The couple did not clarify why they broke up in April 2023 but shared a sweet joint statement. Now, Taylor and Joseph's fans, who call them 'Jaylor,' are way too excited after the recent reunion post and want the couple to clarify if they are talking about friendship or romance:

TheWoodsFoundation @sjwoods04 🏽 @TheTayMack Like what does this mean?? Like forever friends? Lovers?? We need to know

Sunshine ☀️🤩🏳️‍🌈 @Joy_Anna15 @TheTayMack Taylor listen our emotions are very fragile right now, we can’t take jokes at this point in time. Just give us a thumbs up if this is real and we can all go to bed happy.

Rune @__Rune___ @TheTayMack Baby please don’t be teasing us

Nick @Nick0812205896 @TheTayMack Please get back together guys. U two were so cute together!!

jordan @floptwts @TheTayMack OMG...A FRIENDSHIP OR ROMANCE, I CANT COPEEEORHDHDHHS

KΛЯI 🌱🛹 🥁 @KRam619 @TheTayMack This cuts. U both deserve all the love and happiness.

Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin started their showmance on Big Brother season 24

Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin connected on Big Brother season 24 after the latter supported Taylor when others stopped talking when she walked into the room. She praised him in an interview in US Weekly by saying:

"But Joseph, no matter whether I was forced or needed to be in a corner … would always just check on me and be like, ‘Hey, what’s going on?’"

Joseph also admitted in an interview with US Weekly that Taylor was always on his radar, from the premiere night itself. He was later on eliminated in the Dyre Fest twist but connected with Taylor Hale in real life outside the show. However, they decided to break up in April, just months after confirming their relationship. The pair said in a joint statement:

"We want to thank you for the love and support you’ve shown us while we navigated our relationship from friends, to lovers, and now back to friends."

Fans can watch new episodes of Big Brother every Wednesday at 8:00 pm ET on CBS. Fans can also stream the old seasons on Paramount+ and Fubo.