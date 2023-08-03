"Lazy AF": Big Brother fans react to season 25's Multiverse theme 

Big Brother returned to screens with a brand new season 25 this week and it aired its premiere episode on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Ahead of the season, an unexpected twist was teased when former contestants who lost their seasons - Frankie Grande, Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes - tried to turn back time with the Time Laser but failed.

As a consequence for attempting to change history, the Marvel-inspired Multiverse came into being on the show. As per the new theme, the house is divided into four sections or universes, including the Comicverse, the Humiliverse, the Scaryverse, and the Scrambleverse.

Fans took to social media to react to the new Multiverse theme for the latest season and noted that it was "lazy AF." They further added that the trend has "gotten oversaturated quickly."

Fans took to social media to react to the new Multiverse theme for the latest season and noted that it was "lazy AF." They further added that the trend has "gotten oversaturated quickly."

Big Brother season 25's theme divides the internet

Big Brother season 25 aired its season premiere on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 and featured the new batch of houseguests in the 90-minute-special.

During the segment, the houseguests were introduced to the theme of the season, which is inspired by Marvel's famous Multiverse. As per the format, the house is now divided into four sections or multiverses which will contain different challenges.

However, the cast wasn't aware of the theme until after all of them made it to the main stage. Host Julie Moonves told them about the break-in by the former contestants and showed them the footage. The clip, which was posted on social media on Friday saw the three cast members making their way into the Big Brother house attempting to change their fate on the CBS show.

After reminiscing about their respective seasons and what led to their eliminations, the vets fired up the Time Laser, but soon realized that something had gone wrong.

After the clip, the host explained to the season 25 contestants that the alums changed the game, due to which, the current season has become the most unpredictable season ever.

The host then divided the cast into groups of four and led them to the backyard where they had to compete in four challenges representing the four universes.

The groups were as listed below:

Group 1: Felicia, Red, America, and Matt

Group 2: Cory, Blue, Jared, and Izzy

Group 3: Kirsten, Luke, Bowie Jane, and Jag

Group 4: Hisam, Mecole, Cameron, and Reilly

Before the Big Brother contestants started their challenges, Julie told them that they will not be playing for the Head of Household position and that it was a nomination competition. She added that the loser of each competition will be up for eviction.

By the end of the challenges, the four nominees for eviction were Jared, Kirsten, Felicia, and Cory. However, that was not the end of the promised twists as the cast members warned them to be prepared for anything.

She later announced the final twist over the intercom, and it turned out to be the presence of a 17th houseguest. Survivor legend and The Traitors winner, Cirie Fields, who is Jared's mother, will also be competing in Big Brother season 25.

Fans took to social media to react to the new theme and while some praised the multiverse, others weren't too happy about it.

I knew once I saw this the theme was gonna have to do with superheros

Yea this season looks mighty interesting…i think we're all in for a roller coaster ride not only due to the whole "big brother multiverse" but the players as well… the addition of circie is bonkers enough

Big Brother got CHEEZY with this "Multiverse". This may be the first season that I bail on.



I'm just now watching tonight's episode. Big Brother got CHEEZY with this "Multiverse". This may be the first season that I bail on. #BB25 jumped the shark!!!

Big Brother season 25 will return this Sunday with a brand new episode on CBS.