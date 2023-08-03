"So fulfilling": Big Brother fans react to Survivor legend Cirie Fields joining the cast of season 25

Big Brother returned to screens with a brand new season on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. The premiere episode saw a new and diverse group of cast members arrive on set.

Ahead of the season, the show promised that it was going to be the "most unpredictable season" while having the "most unexpected twist in Big Brother history.

Once all the houseguests arrived, Julie Chen Moonves explained to the cast the new theme of the house -- Multiverse. This meant that the house was divided into four sections, the BB Comiscverse, the Humiliverse, the Scaryverse, and the Scrambleverse.

However, this was not the most shocking part of the episode. The show welcomed a surprise houseguest, as one of the contestant's mothers joined the show. Jared Fields' mother and Survivor legend Cirie Fields joined the show.

Suzi @SuziGTV Literally seeing Cirie is so fulfilling. So many of us see herself in her, our hearts have broken for her, she is our unified goat. Now we have the chance to see her get her flowers AND give a masterclass in game? My heart is so full #BB25

Fans took to social media to react to the segment and to Cirie's surprise entry into the Big Brother house and noted that it was "so fulfilling." They added that so many of them see themselves in the television personality and have seen her journey on screen.

Fans react to Survivor legend and former Traitors winner join Big Brother season 25

"What does that mean? That means the game has turned upside down, anything can happen. Expect the unexpected more than ever...We've never had alternate universes like this," she said.

The host further explained that three former contestants, Danielle Ryes, Britney Haynes, and Frankie Grande broke into the house previously hoping to change their fate since they didn't win their seasons.

She added that the failed attempt to change history backfired and in the process, they ended up creating the Multiverse.

However, this was not the only twist during the season premiere as the houseguests later found out that another houseguest was going to be joining them and was already in the house. The host stated that the upcoming houseguest was related to one of the contestants.

As the contestants returned from the challenge, the new cast member, Cirie Fields stood in the kitchen. Cirie is the mother of Jared and previously appeared in Survivor and Peacock's Traitors.

-jonny @realityxhale the only thing that sucks ab cirie playing this season is I'M NOT ON PLAYING WITH HER!! THIS SHOULD'VE BEEN MY SEASON #BB25

alyssa @lifeoflys14 everyone run to derek x’s instagram story @ClaireRehfuss’s live reaction to cirie is genuinely the best thing i’ve seen all day because it encompasses how we ALLLLL feel #bb25

Dwayne Paul @dwaynepaul06 pic.twitter.com/EUv95gnNNb If this cast knows what’s good for them, they need to get Cirie out expeditiously. Cirie won BB-lite a year ago and is playing the real thing with ppl who probably don’t even know her. We either have a smart cast, or we’re about to witness an egregious steamroll #BB25

hmm @big_brother0000 twitter.com/bb_updates/sta… She’s so adorable 🥺. I am so excited. i swear Jared and Cirie better get a true chance to play. #BB25

Zack Roberts @zroberts448 God I love Cirie. Her own son said he was going on Big Brother and she really called up CBS and said “put me on Big Brother.” That is cold blooded and I love to see it! #BB25

Big Brother season 25 fans took to social media to react to Cirie's presence on the show and were thrilled.

Who is Cirie Fields?

The latest Big Brother contestant, Cirie Fields is famously known for her appearance on CBS' Survivor. Fields first appeared on the show during season 12 (Panama) and finished fourth. She then returned for season 16 (Fans vs. Favorites) and placed third.

The new houseguest appeared on two more seasons of Survivor. During season 20, she placed fourth, and on Game Changers, which aired in 2017, she finished sixth.

While she didn't win the CBS show, earlier this year, she participated in The Traitors and became the first person to win the Peacock show.

Big Brother season 25 will air episodes every Wednesday at 8 pm ET on CBS.