"She is the moment": Fans react to Survivor's Cirie Fields being revealed as one of the traitors on Peacock's The Traitors

Peacock's new reality competition series The Traitors aired its 10 episodes on Thursday, January 12, 2023, on the television network. The series features 20 contestants made up of popular reality TV stars and America's best game players coming together to solve a mystery and earn a cash prize of up to $250,000. Throughout the 10 episodes, the contestants took part in a variety of challenges.

In the premiere episode of The Traitors, host Alan Cumming walked around the cast members and tapped on three people who were chosen to be the traitors. They had the job of ensuring they jeopardize the faithfuls' game plan and snatch the cash prize away from them.

The three traitors for the series were revealed to be Cirie Fields (Survivor alum), Cody Calafiore (Big Brother alum), and Christian De La Torre (Veteran and van life influencer). Fans were thrilled to see Cirie, one of the strongest masterminds in the Survivor franchise, being announced as the traitor. One tweeted:

Couch Potato Queens @couchpotatoqwnz Cirie Fields is boss. she is the moment. Hands down one of the best reality tv strategists EVER #TheTraitorsUS Cirie Fields is boss. she is the moment. Hands down one of the best reality tv strategists EVER #TheTraitorsUS

The Traitors will feature a group of reality stars from several popular television series as well as famous personalities. The celebrities come from previous reality TV experience on shows, including Big Brother, Survivor, The Bachelor, Below Deck and Real Housewives.

Fans react to Cirie Fields being announced as one of the traitors on The Traitors

Cirie Fields is known to be one of the best Survivor gameplayers in the history of the franchise. She appeared in four of its spin-offs, including Survivor: Panama, Survivor: Micronesia, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, and Survivor: Game Changers. Host Jeff Probst even called her an inspirational figure and and "the woman who got up off the couch and played Survivor."

The reality TV star is also one of the fan favorites to emerge from the show. So it was natural for the fans to be thrilled about having her as one of the traitors. Check out whay they have to say.

dominique @dclaire26 I’m just watching this show for Cirie & Cirie only. #TheTraitorsUS I’m just watching this show for Cirie & Cirie only. #TheTraitorsUS

tom @thom_ahs Cirie got her way PERIOD NEVER DOUBTED QUEEN OF MANIPULATION 🫶🫶🫶🫶🫶🫶 #TheTraitorsUS Cirie got her way PERIOD NEVER DOUBTED QUEEN OF MANIPULATION 🫶🫶🫶🫶🫶🫶 #TheTraitorsUS

tom @thom_ahs “Cirie is showing future Traitors how to play this game because shes playing it perfectly”. YUUUUUUUP QUEEN OF STRATEGY #TheTraitorsUS “Cirie is showing future Traitors how to play this game because shes playing it perfectly”. YUUUUUUUP QUEEN OF STRATEGY #TheTraitorsUS

Laur @laur1388 I’m early in the show but Cirie feels like the best choice for a traitor. She is so good at being personable and stealth. #TheTraitorsUS I’m early in the show but Cirie feels like the best choice for a traitor. She is so good at being personable and stealth. #TheTraitorsUS

Shaun Brien @Sheenobree



Cirie murdering fools and manipulating socially. Here for it.



#TheTraitors Cirie is a Traitor… this is all this US series needed to get me fully invested.Cirie murdering fools and manipulating socially. Here for it. #TheTraitors US Cirie is a Traitor… this is all this US series needed to get me fully invested. Cirie murdering fools and manipulating socially. Here for it. #TheTraitors #TheTraitorsUS

Delanie #Team Cirie/Stephenie/Kate/Brandi @avriIgirlfriend It was so obvious Cirie was gonna be picked as a traitor but I’m excited to see Cirie be a villain for once #TheTraitorsUS It was so obvious Cirie was gonna be picked as a traitor but I’m excited to see Cirie be a villain for once #TheTraitorsUS

rian🍬 @rian_anderson #TheTraitors This is literally me watching Cirie displaying a perfect social game on The Traitors. I'm gasping at how much everyone trust her. She really said "this is why i should've won Game Changers". Queen behaviour #TheTraitors US This is literally me watching Cirie displaying a perfect social game on The Traitors. I'm gasping at how much everyone trust her. She really said "this is why i should've won Game Changers". Queen behaviour 👑 #TheTraitors #TheTraitorsUS https://t.co/EF13bO4lLu

Who won the prize money on the premiere episode of The Traitors?

The premiere episode of saw the 20 contestants, reality stars and game players introduce themselves through confessionals and also get to know each other. After the three traitors - Cirie, Cody, and Christian - were decided, viewers were introduced to the format of the show.

Throughout the episode, the contestants will take part in competitions and challenges and by night, eliminate one contestant they think is a traitor. The participant will then reveal if they are a traitor or if they are part of the faithful gang. The three traitors will also gather to eliminate one faithful member they think could jeopardize the game.

Ahead of the first challenge, Bravolebrities Ryan, Brandi, and Kate formed an alliance with the latter, confessing to be good at the game. Meanwhile, Rachel insinuated that Cody was a traitor as she knew him well enough to figure it out. The two teams of reality personalities and civilians eventually added $30K to the prize pot in their challenge.

That night, the traitors gathered and revealed their identities to each other. They now had to eliminate one of the faithfuls. They decided to break off the Bravo alliance and eliminated Reza. While at breakfast the other day, the remaining faithfuls found out about the Shahs of Sunset member's exit from the competition.

For the next challenge, contestants Bam, Shelbe, Amanda, Arie, Stephanie, and Kyle were buried alive. The rest of the contestants had to find them, however, the clues were in the casket along with the buried. The latter group had to guide them through the challenge and into finding clues and saving them to earn the cash prize.

Throughout the challenge, Michael thought fellow contestant Geraldine was a traitor. However, Kate and Kyle felt that Michael was a traitor, considering he was only trying to vote out Geraldine instead of playing the game. Rachel correctly suspects Cirie and Cody as the traitors, however, chose to go with the group judgment. Geraldine received the maximum votes but revealed she was a part of the faithfuls, shocking everyone.

The premiere episode ended with the traitor group trying to figure out their next move and eliminating their next target. Brandi's name came up before the episode closed. Viewers will have to watch to find out if the RHOBH alum is next in line to go home or not.

The Traitors has released all its episodes on Peacock.

Poll : 0 votes