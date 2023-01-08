Who is Cody Calafiore? Meet the Big Brother winner ahead of his appearance on The Traitors

The Traitors, Peacock’s upcoming original reality show, will pit contestants against each other in a unique format. The series, whose grand prize stands at $250,000, will have three traitors amongst the 24 participants whom nobody knows.

One of the contestants set to compete in the deceitful reality show is Cody Calafiore, who previously appeared on Big Brother season 16 and season 22. On his first time on the CBS show, he was a runner-up, whereas, during his second appearance, he came out as the winner.

The Traitors is set to premiere on January 12 on Peacock.

Cody Calafiore’s Big Brother journey explored ahead of his appearance on The Traitors

The American reality television star is amongst the A-listers set to compete in The Traitors. The reality star-turned-actor/model is 32 years old and competed in two separate seasons of Big Brother.

In season 16, he was a part of the Bomb Squad. He was initially seen as a weak competitor, but won 3 HoHs (head of household) and 3 PoVs (power of veto), changing people’s perception of him. He saw himself in the final with his Derrick Levasseur but lost to a final jury vote of 7 to 2.

In BB season 22, he won the first HoH, followed by forming a final 2 alliance called the Commission with Memphis Garret. The alliance further expanded and was known as The Committee, which dominated most of the season.

The Traitors contestant formed separate alliances throughout the season, including multiple final two deals with Enzo and Nicole. Memphis, Enzo, and Cody had another alliance called The Wise Guys, which was the final three deal. Cody helped evict many of his friends to get to the top and later won a total of four HoHs and PoVs.

His strategy ensured his place in the final without ever being nominated. At the end, the final Jury vote was 9 to 0 in his favor, making him the winner of Big Brother season 22.

Cody Calafiore was once named a part of Seventeen's Hot Guys Oabek

The upcoming The Traitors cast member was born in Hackensack, New Jersey, and was a student at Monmouth University followed by his time at Temple University where he graduated from the Fox School of Business and Management. The model was named a part of Seventeen’s Hot Guys Oabek and worked as a sales associate at ADP in 2015.

Since his time on Big Brother, Cody has appeared in several publications, including Winq Magazine, Men’s Fitness, LOVE Magazine, and The Fashionisto.

He has furthered his name in the entertainment industry by appearing in several television shows as a guest, including The Bold and the Beautiful, New Dogs, Old Tricks, and Little Cupid.

Other celebrities set to compete in The Traitors include Arie Luyendyk Jr., Brandi Glanville, Cirie Fields, Kate Chastain, Kyle Cooke, Rachel Reilly, Reza Farahan, Ryan Lochte, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, and more.

The show will pit the participants against each other as they compete in a series of challenges to win $250,000. While most of the cast will try to win the money, three traitors will attempt to steal it.

Tune in on January 12 on Peacock to see what happens when the show premieres.

Poll : 0 votes