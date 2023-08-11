Big Brother 25: Week 1 Vote Results, First Eviction, and more

Episode 4 of Big Brother season 25 aired on CBS on August 10, 2023, at 9 pm ET and caused a lot of drama and entertainment. In this episode, there were both voting and eliminations, and two houseguests had already left within four episodes. According to the description of episode 4 of Big Brother season 25, the following is listed:

"Following a live vote, a houseguest is evicted and interviewed; remaining houseguests compete for power in the next head of household."

In episode 3, Kirsten Elwin and Felicia Cannon were on the nomination list, while Hisam Goueli, the winner of the veto contest, decided not to use the power. The power had two options, saving one of the contestants from the nomination list or not saving any of them. Deciding to not use the power, Hisam Goueli expressed how he wasn't sure who he should save.

Not only this, Luke Valentine was also fired from the show during episode 4. According to CBS reports, Luke Valentine was fired because he used a racial slur during a conversation with Jared Fields, Cory Wurtenberger, and Hisam Goueli. CBS said:

"Luke violated the BIG BROTHER code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house."

After this incident, the contestants who were left in episode 4 included America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Hisam Goueli, Izzy Gleicher, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Kirsten Elwin, Matt Klotz, Mecole Hayes, Red Utley, and Reilly Smedley.

Big Brother season 25 - Vote results for week 1

As this episode was the first live eviction of season 25, one contestant went straight home. Even though Felicia and Kirsten were both nominated, Kristen had the highest chance of being eliminated because the other contestants targeted her the most.

As the cast members discussed the upcoming Head of Household of the house, they then went to the Diary Room to cast their votes. The following are all the votes given by the contestants:

Hisam’s vote: Kirsten Jag’s vote: Kirsten Izzy’s vote: Kirsten Cameron’s vote: Kirsten Matt’s vote: Kirsten Blue’s vote: Kirsten America’s vote: Kirsten Mecole’s vote: Kirsten Cirie’s vote: Kirsten Bowie’s vote: Kirsten Cory’s vote: Kirsten Red’s vote: Kirsten Jared’s vote: Kirsten

Among the cast members, Felicia Cannon had 0 votes, while Kirsten Elwin had 13.

Who was evicted in Big Brother season 25 week 1?

After Luke Valentine was kicked off from Big Brother Season 25, Kirsten Elwin became the first contestant to leave the villa following the voting results. For week 2, the contestants are all set to make their next Head of Household, which is currently owned by Reilly. As of now, nothing has been revealed regarding this, but there will be many surprises in episode 5 of Big Brother season 25.

Additionally, in the upcoming episode, the Head of Household will also choose which of the contestants will be nominated.

Episode 5 of the show is set to air on August 13, 2023, and contains the following synopsis:

“The head of household nominates two fellow houseguests for possible eviction.”

You can catch the latest episode of Big Brother season 25 on CBS on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Besides this, Paramount+ also offers the most recent episode of the show.