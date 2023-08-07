Justified: City Primeval episode 5 release date, air time, plot, and more details

The fifth episode of Justified: City Primeval is all set to air on FX on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The Western crime drama series continues to garner significant viewership and critical acclaim and seems to have lived up to the standards set by its original.

The show focuses on protagonist Raylan Givens, who's now moved to Miami from Kentucky. But his life continues to throw new challenges at him as he's now assigned a new mission - to nab a sociopath who's been evading the police in Detroit.

Timothy Olyphant plays the lead role, along with various others essaying key supporting characters. The show is helmed by Dave Andron and Michael Dinner.

Justified: City Primeval episode 5 will focus on Masell, who executes a new plan

The official trailer for Justified: City Primeval episode 5 offers a glimpse of the numerous crucial events set to unfold in the new episode. Titled You Good?, the upcoming episode is expected to focus on Mansell, who executes an idea that he has come up with.

Check out the official synopsis of the episode, as per FX's YouTube channel:

''Carolyn's past becomes Raylan's present; Mansell puts a plan into action.''

Apart from that, more details regarding the new episode are currently being kept under tight wraps.

Justified @JustifiedFX #CityPrimevalFX pic.twitter.com/aAFYoWqpgt The pressure is on. Timothy Olyphant, Boyd Holbrook and Vivian Olyphant sit down for an exclusive cast interview in the form of a Givens-style interrogation. FX’s Justified: City Primeval is all-new Tuesdays on FX. Stream on Hulu. #JustifiedFX

The previous episode, titled Kokomo, depicted Raylan getting involved with the violent Albanian gang. Elsewhere, Mansell formed a new alliance. Here's the synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Raylan tangles with the Albanian mob; Mansell forms a new alliance; Carolyn lets her guard down.''

As the series is almost close to its halfway mark, viewers can expect more intense action and drama in the remaining episodes. So far, reviews for the show have been largely positive, with many critics praising the show's distinctive tone, complicated storyline, writing, and performances by the cast, among other things.

The show is based on FX's critically acclaimed series, Justified, which is widely reagrded as one of the finest TV shows of the 21st century.

More details about Justified: City Primeval plot and cast

Justified: City Primeval continues to focus on the life of the enigmatic Raylan Givens, who's now in Detroit for a new mission. His task is to find a notorious criminal named Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, who's managed to outsmart the police for quite sometime now.

Take a look at Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the show:

''Having left the hollers of Kentucky 15 years ago, Raylan Givens now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Mansell's attorney, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.''

The cast features several talented names like Aunjanue Ellis, Vondie Curtis Hall, Marin Ireland, and many others apart from Timothy Olyphant.

Don't miss the new episode of Justified: City Primeval episode 5 on FX on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.