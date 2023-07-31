Justified: City Primeval episode 4 release date, air time, plot, and more details

The fourth episode of Justified: City Primeval is expected to drop on FX on Monday, August 1, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The western crime drama series is a continuation of the critically acclaimed show, Justified, and revolves around the character of Raylan Givens, who's now moved to Miami but is sent to Detroit for a new mission - to find a notorious sociopath who's been evading the authorities for sometime now.

The series stars Timothy Olyphant in the lead role, along with various others playing significant supporting characters. Dave Andron and Michael Dinner are the showrunners of Justified: City Primeval.

Justified: City Primeval episode 4 will focus on Raylan who's come face to face with the Albanian mob

A short 29-second promo for Justified: City Primeval offers a glimpse into the many shocking events set to unfold in the new episode. Titled Kokomo, the new episode is expected to focus on Raylan, who's now come to face to face with the Albanian gang. Meanwhile, things take an interesting turn as Mansell forms a new alliance.

A short synopsis of the episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''Raylan tangles with the Albanian mob; Mansell forms a new alliance; Carolyn lets her guard down.''

Apart from that, more details pertaining to the new episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled Backstabbers, depicted Raylan and the police rounding up several suspects, infuriating Carolyn.

Check out the synopsis of episode 3, as per Rotten Tomatoes, below:

''Raylan and the Detroit Police round up some promising suspects, provoking Carolyn's ire; Mansell and Sandy move on the Albanian mark; things with Willa reach a breaking point.''

With the series almost halfway through, it'll be fascinating to see how the story pans out as protagonist Raylan Givens' life continues to get more dramatic and intense.

So far, critics have been quite positive in their reviews for the series, with praise majorly directed towards the distinctive tone, performances by the cast, and writing, among numerous other things.

A quick look at Justified: City Primeval plot and cast

Justified: City Primeval follows the life of a US Marshal named Raylan Givens, who's arrived in Detroit on a new mission: to nab a notorious criminal who's managed to evade the police for quite sometime now.

It focuses on the numerous dangerous situations that Raylan gets involved in as he's determined to hunt down the killer. A brief description of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''Having left the hollers of Kentucky 15 years ago, Raylan Givens now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Mansell's attorney, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.''

Timothy Olyphant's performance in the lead role is one of the major highlights of the series. The supporting cast features the likes of Aunjanue Ellis, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, and many others.

Don't forget to watch Justified: City Primeval episode 4 on FX on Monday, August 1, 2023.