Big Brother 25 episode 4: Release date, where to watch, contestants, and more

A brand new episode of Big Brother season 25 will air on CBS on August 10, 2023, at 9 pm ET. Following the dramatic episode 3, the upcoming installment will reveal the incident that led Luke Valentine, one of the houseguests, to be removed from the show. The description of Big Brother season 25 episode 4, mentions:

"Following a live vote, a houseguest is evicted and interviewed; remaining houseguests compete for power in the next head of household."

Currently, three episodes have been released from the show's season 25, which premiered on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Hisam Goueli opted not to use the veto power during episode 3 of the show, resulting in both nominated contestants being placed in the same nomination category.

Each participant is doing their best to avoid being targeted or getting nominated as they complete the tasks assigned to them.

What fans can expect from Big Brother season 25's upcoming episode

In the upcoming episode, Luke Valentine will be shown leaving Big Brother season 25. According to CBS reports, Luke used a racial slur in the house, resulting in him being fired. While talking to Jared Fields, Cory Wurtenberger, and Hisam Goueli, the contestant was heard using the N-word, which was recorded in the Paramount+ live feeds.

CBS also issued a statement regarding the matter:

"Luke violated the BIG BROTHER code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house."

Following Luke's removal, the current Big Brother season 25 contestants are America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Hisam Goueli, Izzy Gleicher, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Kirsten Elwin, Matt Klotz, Mecole Hayes, Red Utley, and Reilly Smedley.

As a result of this incident, Andy Herren, who was a part of season 15 of the show, shared the following tweet:

"Production should remove Luke. Set an example. Show current and future players that language like that will not be tolerated. Hoping they actually do the right thing and address Luke’s comment. The way it so casually came out of his mouth is really upsetting."

Even Kat Dunn, who was a contestant during season 21 of the show, shared her reaction on social media:

"Big Brother needs to expel Luke, it’s just how it is. At this point, keeping him in the house would be a slap in the face to every person who has stood up for or tried to change the racist allegations that the show has experienced in the past. We’ve come too far for some random dude to come in and ruin it week 1. #BB25"

Furthermore, during episode 3 of the show, the cast members played the Veto contest, where Hisam received the power, while Kirsten Elwin and Felicia Cannon were nominated. It provided Hisam with the opportunity to either save one of the contestants or leave them behind in the nominations.

Hisam shared at the veto ceremony that he won't be using the power due to uncertainty over who to save between the two contestants. Not only are the competitors competing for the season trophy, but also battling through a variety of challenges to be crowned the winner and take home a $750,000 prize.

Additionally, fans will be able to watch the latest episode of Big Brother season 25 episode 4 on CBS on August 10, 2023, at 9 pm ET.