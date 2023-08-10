What happened in Big Brother season 25 episode 3? Recap and more details explored

The third episode of Big Brother season 25 aired on August 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET, and revealed quite a bit of drama in the house. Since the show's season 25 premiered on television back on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, three episodes have been released and one contestant has already left the house.

Big Brother season 25 episode 3 began with a lot of speculation among viewers about which contestant would be saved and who would be given the veto power, since the nomination has already taken place in episode 2.

The description of Big Brother season 25 episode 3 read:

“The houseguests compete to win the power of veto; during the veto meeting, the winner of the competition can keep nominations the same or save someone from eviction for the week.”

Besides Julie Chen Moonves, who has been the host of the show since its beginning, this season's contestants include America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Hisam Goueli, Izzy Gleicher, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Kirsten Elwin, Luke Valentine, Matt Klotz, Mecole Hayes, Red Utley, and Reilly Smedley.

Luke Valentine, one of the contestants, was ruled out of the show a few hours ago after he used the N-word in a discussion with fellow contestants. Addressing the same, CBS released a statement:

"Luke violated the BIG BROTHER code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house."

The upcoming episode on August 10 will showcase the incident where Luke used the racial slur that resulted in him being removed.

Who got the veto power in Big Brother season 25?

Kirsten Elwin, Felicia Cannon, Jared Fields, and Cory Wurtenberger were nominated, and Reilly Smedley took the decision to save Jared and Cory from her side. A twist was introduced in the game with the contestant getting the Veto power having the option of saving either of the contestants or leaving both in the nomination category.

While Reilly was talking about how she wanted Kirsten out of the house, Kirsten looked quite upset about getting targeted. Additionally, Felicia formed an alliance that she called "The Bye Bye B*tches."

Also, during the competition, Reilly gained Hisam's chip, while Kirsten won Blue's. Felicia, meanwhile, collected Cameron's chip.

All the Big Brother contestants displayed great performance during the challenges, but it was Hisam who received the Veto power at the end. The contestants were quite curious about how Hisam Goueli, who has never fully committed to any alliance, would use the power. When Reilly appeared stressed, Hisam revealed he would not be using the power he had won during the Veto Ceremony.

While neither of the nominated contestants was surprised by this decision, Hisam Goueli admitted he was unsure which contestant to rescue and chose not to be enemies with anyone.

Big Brother season 25 episode 4, scheduled for August 10, 2023, features the following description:

"Following a live vote, a houseguest is evicted and interviewed; remaining houseguests compete for power in the next head of household."

As these teams compete for the season 25 trophy, they are also challenging each other for a $750,000 cash prize.

The show's description reads:

“Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000."

Every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday, CBS airs the latest episode of Big Brother season 25. Besides this, fans can also stream the latest episode of the show on Paramount+.