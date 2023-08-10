What did Luke Valentine do? Big Brother 25 contestant kicked off the show ahead of Thursday’s episode

The 25th season of Big Brother kicked off just days back but a huge controversy has already shaken the foundation of the show, leading to contestant Luke Valentine's removal. This development comes hours after the contestant casually used the N-word in conversation with fellow house guests, sparking a massive uproar online.

CBS has already issued a statement regarding Luke Valentine's conduct and he will be removed from the show, effective immediately. In its statement, CBS emphasized that it has a zero-tolerance policy for racism in any form and has hence decided to address Luke's issue in its upcoming episode this Thursday.

"Luke violated the BIG BROTHER code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night's show."

CBS told Variety:

"Luke violated the Big Brother code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur,...He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night's show."

Luke Valentine's video regarding the same went viral hours ago after it was caught on the Paramount+ live feed. Many have spoken out about this as well.

What exactly did Luke Valentine say?

Luke Valentine was caught on the Paramount+ feed using the N-word while conversing with three houseguests in the early hours of Wednesday. At the time, he was in a room with Cory Wurtenberger, Hisam Goueli, and Jared Fields.

"I'm in the f---ing cheese room, n----," he said.

He took a moment to pause and reflect on what he had done and tried covering up by replacing the N-word with "dude." His casual attitude during the events also led to a huge uproar on social media platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter.

Luke eventually noted:

"Well, I'm in trouble now...I've been in worse trouble."

Big Brother has had a long history of problematic speech and behavior, dating back decades. This, however, comes as a huge surprise as the show premiered only three days ago.

Big Brother veteran Andy Herren, who won Season 15, tweeted in response to this development, saying:

"Production should remove Luke. Set an example. Show current and future players that language like that will not be tolerated."

In another tweet, Herren wrote:

"Production loves hiding racism and homophobia and transphobia when straight white men are involved. Hoping they actually do the right thing and address Luke’s comment. The way it so casually came out of his mouth is really upsetting."

According to the show's executives, they do a detailed background check before getting a houseguest in the show, possibly reducing incidents like what transpired with Luke Valentine.

However, fans had claimed ahead of the 25th season of Big Brother that the show purposefully gets controversial contestants to spice things up.

Executive producer Rich Meehan addressed this in a comment to Variety, saying:

"That’s definitely 1,000% not true...But we do cast a wide net of people from all different walks of life, all different upbringings, so sometimes you do get surprised along the way."

Producer Allison Grodner added:

"It’s a social experiment using a group of people with different life experiences. They all bring that in and learn from each other. They learn, they change, they grow. Hopefully, by watching that, we’re also making a positive impact on the outside world."

Needless to say, fans will have a hard time believing this after the controversial incident with Luke Valentine.