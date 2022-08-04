Why are Big Brother fans calling Nicole “clueless” after she and Taylor were nominated for eviction?

Big Brother fans were taken aback when Nicole played herself up and got nominated for eviction from the house in episode 12 along with Taylor. Fans called Nicole “clueless” for playing such a game and not understanding that she would be evicted next after being she became a pawn.

Elena Baker @elenabaker0707 #BigBrother Nicole might be just the worst cop I’ve ever seen play big Brother. She’s so clueless that she’s going home. #bb24 Nicole might be just the worst cop I’ve ever seen play big Brother. She’s so clueless that she’s going home. #bb24 #BigBrother

After being nominated in the previous episode, Taylor, Brittany and Michael discussed the dangers of the game moving forward. Daniel and Kyle then competed in the veto competition Trippy Watch Party, where one bestie answered questions regarding a story seen by the remaining besties.

At the end of the competition, Daniel and Kyle were declared the winners of the veto competition. Kyle wanted to use the veto on Alyssa, but the Leftovers decided to leave them on the block to protect their alliance next week.

Just before the veto ceremony, Monte told Daniel and Nicole not to use the veto as the votes to save Nicole may not be there, but they did not listen to him. Thinking Monte was lying, Daniel and Nicole went against his wishes. At the veto ceremony, Daniel and Kyle used their vetoes, and Monte nominated Nicole and Taylor.

The synopsis of episode 12 that aired on August 3 read:

"The houseguests compete to win the power of veto; during the veto meeting, the winner of the competition can keep nominations the same or save someone from eviction for the week."

Fans react to Nicole's move on Big Brother

At the Veto meeting, Daniel declared the decision to use their power to remove Indy and Alyssa from the block. After which, Monte was forced to nominate Nicole and Taylor as the replacements.

After being nominated, Taylor looked disappointed to be on the block again, but Kyle was thrilled as he got what he wanted without having to do it himself. However, Nicole laughed to herself, thinking that she was a pawn on the block to get Taylor voted out.

After seeing how Nicole played herself up, many fans took to Twitter to criticize Nicole's move.

Shimon R. @ShimBo84 #BigBrother #BigBrothwr24 #BBLF Is Nicole and Daniel seriously that clueless on #BB24 ? Does she have any inkling she’s gonna go home? And are the leftovers pissed at Kyle? I like Kyle @KyleCapener Is Nicole and Daniel seriously that clueless on #BB24? Does she have any inkling she’s gonna go home? And are the leftovers pissed at Kyle? I like Kyle @KyleCapener! #BigBrother #BigBrothwr24 #BBLF

#BLM @streamfantasy_ Nicole tomorrow night when Julie reads the 9-1 vote to get her evicted #BigBrother Nicole tomorrow night when Julie reads the 9-1 vote to get her evicted #BigBrother https://t.co/gDSIu9WVRN

While some fans said that Nicole had "played herself," others noted that she was a bully who couldn't deal with being on the other end.

BxHazelEyez @BronxHazelEyez #BB24 #BigBrother @Cody_Calafiore I hope this #Blindside comes to fruition. Nicole is a bully and it’s poetic justice that Daniel, her BFF, is the one who helped in her demise. #Oopsie @Cody_Calafiore I hope this #Blindside comes to fruition. Nicole is a bully and it’s poetic justice that Daniel, her BFF, is the one who helped in her demise. #Oopsie #BB24 #BigBrother

The remaining houseguests had been split up into the following sets of “Festie Besties:

Jasmine Davis and Matthew “Turner” Turner

Nicole Layog and Taylor Hale, and Joseph Abdin

Monte Taylor and Terrance Higgins

Alyssa Snider and Indiana “Indy” Santos

Brittany Hoopes and Michael Bruner

Daniel Durston and Kyle Capener

What else happened on Episode 12 of Big Brother season 24

To nominate at the end of Big Brother, the contestants competed in the Power of Veto competition. In the competition, one or two players from each team had to pretend to trip on a psychedelic slop, watch a funny cartoon video of themselves, and then pass the information back to the other player.

Other players would then have to answer a series of questions based on what they’ve been told about the trip by their partner. The team with the most correct answers would be the winner of the Power of Veto.

Joseph, Terrance, Daniel and Alyssa took the trip for their team while Indy, Monte and Kyle chose to answer the questions. The results of the competition were as follows:

Round 1: Kyle and Indy get a point each

Round 2: Everyone gets a point.

Round 3: Kyle gets a point.

Round 4: Kyle and Indy get points.

Round 5: They all score again.

In the end, Daniel and Kyle won the Power of Veto.

Tune in on August 4 on CBS to find out who will be evicted from Big Brother. The upcoming episode of Big Brother will see the remaining houseguests competing for power as the next head of the household.

