Why was Ameerah Jones shocked after her elimination from Big Brother Season 24? Reason explored

Content designer Ameerah Jones was shocked when she was eliminated from Big Brother Season 24 on Thursday's live episode after she and Terrance Higgins replaced Mike Bruner and Brittany Hoopes on the block.

The "Leftover' alliance" shocked Ameerah Jones as she could not figure out who joined hands with Turner to evict her from the house. Opening up about the reason behind her shock, Ameerah Jones told Us Weekly:

“This whole ‘Leftover’ alliance had me in shock. I knew there was something going on because I knew Turner wouldn’t make a move like that without having backup. But man, I could not put the pieces together and it kept me up all night trying to figure out who was working with Turner and who was trying to get me out.”

She said she felt most betrayed by Monte as she thought they supported each other, but it was not the case. She said:

“He was someone that I trusted in the Po’s Pack alliance and he had come to me for a final two the very first week. I always thought that we had each other’s back and I was consistently defending him when the girls wanted to bring him up on the block.”

Ameerah Jones on her elimination from Big Brother Season 24, says she was nervous

The 31-year-old from Westminster, Maryland, was eliminated on Thursday, July 28, 2022, after a 7-4 blindside "Leftovers alliance" emerged under HOH Matthew Turner.

Ameerah knew she was a "bigger threat in the house than Terrance." She was "very nervous" despite everyone saying she "was safe." Speaking about her elimination during her exit interview, she told Julie Chen Moonves:

“I was just a bigger competitor than Terrance and if I were them I would have voted me out over Terrance too. So I completely understand. I’m not sure why [Taylor] wasn’t nominated, but I knew that Turner wouldn’t put me on the block if he didn’t know that he had the votes to secure that.”

Despite having a hard time guessing who shook hands with Turner to evict her from the Big Brother house, Ameerah Jones zeroed down to Daniel Durston and Nicole Layog as they "were always really close to Turner, and they were always in his HOH room."

Ameerah was in a safe spot within multiple majority alliances just a few days back. But her elimination "shocked" her and made her "sick," especially after Julie showed a picture of the "Leftovers alliance" that strategized her eviction, as these were the people she "trusted" the most.

She told them "about different alliances that happened in the house," only to be evicted by them. Speaking to Parade, she said:

“I was giving them this big ball of information, and they took it and formed their own alliance. And they were playing me in the meantime, making me feel safe, comfortable, and welcome. But the whole time, they were doing their whole thing.”

Kyle orchestrated the "Leftovers alliance" and planned to evict Ameerah from the game, with Michael and Brittany being part of this alliance.

But Ameerah got the hunch that she would be eliminated from Big Brother when she "saw random people speaking to each other one on one that don't normally speak together."

And then, just before the eviction process, when Michael and Kyle told Ameerah that "Brittany knows about the Po's Pack alliance," and she knew "might be going home tonight."

Tune in for an all-new episode of Big Brother on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 8.00 pm on CBS.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far