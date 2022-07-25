"Never volunteer to go on the block": Fans react to Pooch getting blindsided ahead of his elimination on Big Brother

Big Brother Season 24 was back with a brand new episode on Sunday, July 24, 2022. The hit series has been receiving a lot of attention since its premiere but for all the wrong reasons. Fans weren't impressed with the contestants mistreating houseguest Taylor Hale, and the dull format of the show only added fuel to the flames. However, things seem to have taken a turn after the recent eviction.

On this week's episode of the hit series, Pooch was backstabbed by fellow houseguests and sent home in the first vote-out elimination of the season. This makes Pooch the second contestant (after Paloma) to be eliminated.

One fan tweeted:

Fans react to Big Brother contestant Pooch getting eliminated

Ahead of the Big Brother elimination this week, both Pooch and Taylor gave their respective speeches. The nominations for this week's elimination did not come as a surprise to viewers or fellow houseguests. However, the final decision came as a big shock to Pooch, who initially appeared to be very confident in his alliances and strategy.

Even his friends Joseph and Monte kept deliberating on their choices. Pooch was ultimately taken by surprise and ended up getting eliminated.

In his interview with longtime host Julie Chen Moonves, the contestant revealed that he took all the other alliances except the 'all boys alliance' very lightly, and he also mentioned that the contestants played their game really well.

Here's what fans had to say about the elimination:

John @jutibop They really screwed the Pooch on this episode #BB24 They really screwed the Pooch on this episode #BB24

TVwatcher @TVwatcher5678 Goodbye Pooch. You screwed your own pooch. BB 101: Never volunteer for the block. #bb24 Goodbye Pooch. You screwed your own pooch. BB 101: Never volunteer for the block. #bb24

Forever A Bobcat @ForeverABobcat We love an all girls alliance being responsible for this Pooch eviction!!! #BigBrother #BB24 I can already tell this season is going to be different from the previous seasons… We love an all girls alliance being responsible for this Pooch eviction!!! #BigBrother #BB24 I can already tell this season is going to be different from the previous seasons…

StreamingReality @Locked2Device Wowww Pooch! I have no words for your big move. #BB24 Wowww Pooch! I have no words for your big move. #BB24 https://t.co/9ATe86cvsu

Big Brother contestant Pooch dug his own grave

Last week on Big Brother, Pooch asked Head of Household Jasmine to nominate him for eviction, and he chose to put himself on the chopping block. He felt that he was safe because he had secured some strong alliances, and this meant that he could easily target Taylor and get him eliminated from the competition.

What he didn't see coming, however, was that most of the other members of the group were looking to evict him. The 'all girls alliance' and the Po's Pack alliance teamed up to vote him out.

At the start of the competition, Joseph confessed to the 'all guys alliance' members Monte and Kyle that he thought Pooch was the target for this week's eviction. Although both Monte and Kyle knew about the same due to being part of another alliance, the former felt guilty about blindsiding Pooch.

Amidst Alyssa and Kyle's showmance, the former revealed that there was an 'all girls alliance' that was planning on leveraging fan-favorite contestant Taylor Hale to nominate the two men for eviction in the next elimination round, which came as a shock to Kyle.

After Ameerah revealed that Taylor had Monte in mind for eviction next week, he realized that he perhaps wasn't making the right decision by sending Pooch out. Monte then reached out to his Po's Pack alliance members Nicole and Ameerah.

However, when the Big Brother star spoke to Nicole and Ameerah, the girls were taken aback and tried to convince him to stick to their original decision to eliminate Pooch this week. However, he went ahead and discussed the issue with fellow alliance member Kyle.

By the time elimination came around, both Monte and Kyle went ahead with the dominating alliance and voted Pooch out along with all 10 contestants.

The houseguests were seen confidently entering the BBMotel during the premiere of Big Brother Season 24, and they were ready to challenge themselves and play the game. However, it looks like more twists are on the way. It will be interesting to see how the contestants respond to these unexpected situations during the game. Readers can keep watching Big Brother on CBS.

