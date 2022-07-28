"Buh Bye Ameerah": Fans react after the Pound alliance plans to blindside Ameerah on Big Brother Season 24

Big Brother Season 24 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 that documented an important Power of Veto (PoV) competition. Viewers witnessed the contestants at the top of their game as they strategized and formed various alliances.

On this week's episode of Big Brother, Ameerah targeted Taylor and planned an alliance with Nicole, who was paired up with Taylor in the competition. However, a new guys alliance was formed by Kyle, Monte, and Joseph. They called themselves "Pound" and decided that they would try to get Ameerah eliminated.

Fans were mostly impressed with their plan. One fan tweeted:

Judy @laadeebugg



Buh Bye Ameerah 🏼



#bb24 #BigBrother #Ameerah Seriously it was an entertaining and epic decision on the fellas part.Buh Bye Ameerah Seriously it was an entertaining and epic decision on the fellas part. 😉 Buh Bye Ameerah ✌🏼 #bb24 #BigBrother #Ameerah

Fans react to Big Brother contestant Ameeah getting blindsided

This week, Ameerah and Nicole planned to get Taylor evicted from the game. However, when Ameerah and Terrance revealed their plan to Head of Household (HoH) Turner, he realized that he needed to change the course of the powerplay.

While discussing the same with Po's Pack Alliance members Monte, Kyle, and Joseph, the members realized that Ameerah could be a strong player and made an alliance called "Pound" to blindside Ameerah and evict her from the competition. Both Monte and Kyle also felt that the girls in Po's Pack alliance, Ameerah, Nicole, and Alyssa, had been loyal to one another.

Fans approved of the plan and slammed Ameerah on social media:

Frankie @FrankietheFresh twitter.com/89razorskate20… BigBrotherJunkie👁 #BB24 @89razorskate20



Kyle sees the chance to get Ameerah out and both him and Monte see her moren loyal to the women than them in the Po’s Pack! The formation of The Pound! #BB24 Kyle sees the chance to get Ameerah out and both him and Monte see her moren loyal to the women than them in the Po’s Pack! The formation of The Pound! #BB24 Kyle sees the chance to get Ameerah out and both him and Monte see her moren loyal to the women than them in the Po’s Pack! https://t.co/TLTGlZ5QoT YEEESSSSS, AMEERAH IS GOING HOME #BB24 YEEESSSSS, AMEERAH IS GOING HOME #BB24 twitter.com/89razorskate20…

Hell On Heels @HellOnHeelsGirl Lololol back dooring ameerah is a GREAT plan. She’s smart, a good competitor, and aligned well. #bb24 Lololol back dooring ameerah is a GREAT plan. She’s smart, a good competitor, and aligned well. #bb24

Alex @yourealmostcool Time for the beginning of Ameerah looking arrogant and stupid. Teehee. #bb24 Time for the beginning of Ameerah looking arrogant and stupid. Teehee. #bb24 https://t.co/NxtP03OkmQ

The Festie Bestie twist on Big Brother turns the game around

Sunday night's episode of Big Brother Season 24 saw a number of twists and turns being thrown at the houseguests. The episode was packed with adequate amounts of drama and kept viewers intrigued throughtout. The hit competition saw the first vote-out of the season, apart from Paloma Aguilar's voluntary exit.

Joe "Pooch" Pucciarelli witnessed a complete blindside from his fellow alliance members and houseguests as he received a 12-0 majority vote for eviction, including one from his best friend Joseph, and he was eliminated from the competition. In a brief eviction interview with longtime host Julie Chen Moonves, Pooch revealed that he didn't see this coming, as he had been confident about his connections.

As the Big Brother houseguests came to terms with the recent eviction and tried to form new alliances, the show added another twist that changed the course of the competition. The Festie Bestie twist was introduced, and each houseguest paired up with a "bestie" or a fellow contestant throughout the course of the competition. The bestie paired with the Head of Household (HoH) will be marked safe for the week.

Following are the bestie duos for Big Brother Season 24:

Michael - Brittany Monte - Joseph Nicole - Taylor Indy - Alyssa Daniel - Kyle Terrence - Ameerah Turner - Jasmine

Turner ended up winning the HoH challenge and was marked safe from the competition alongside his bestie Jasmine. The former nominated Michael and Brittany for eviction because he felt that Brittany's game was "sketchy."

Season 24 of the hit reality competition was previously criticized due to the dull format and uninteresting challenges showcased in each episode. However, the show has taken measures to combat this and has introduced some unexpected twists to keep things interesting. Readers can continue watching Big Brother Season 24 on CBS.

