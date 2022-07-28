"Buh Bye Ameerah": Fans react after the Pound alliance plans to blindside Ameerah on Big Brother Season 24

Big Brother Season 24 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 that documented an important Power of Veto (PoV) competition. Viewers witnessed the contestants at the top of their game as they strategized and formed various alliances.
On this week's episode of Big Brother, Ameerah targeted Taylor and planned an alliance with Nicole, who was paired up with Taylor in the competition. However, a new guys alliance was formed by Kyle, Monte, and Joseph. They called themselves "Pound" and decided that they would try to get Ameerah eliminated.
Fans were mostly impressed with their plan. One fan tweeted:
Fans react to Big Brother contestant Ameeah getting blindsided
This week, Ameerah and Nicole planned to get Taylor evicted from the game. However, when Ameerah and Terrance revealed their plan to Head of Household (HoH) Turner, he realized that he needed to change the course of the powerplay.
While discussing the same with Po's Pack Alliance members Monte, Kyle, and Joseph, the members realized that Ameerah could be a strong player and made an alliance called "Pound" to blindside Ameerah and evict her from the competition. Both Monte and Kyle also felt that the girls in Po's Pack alliance, Ameerah, Nicole, and Alyssa, had been loyal to one another.
Fans approved of the plan and slammed Ameerah on social media:
The Festie Bestie twist on Big Brother turns the game around
Sunday night's episode of Big Brother Season 24 saw a number of twists and turns being thrown at the houseguests. The episode was packed with adequate amounts of drama and kept viewers intrigued throughtout. The hit competition saw the first vote-out of the season, apart from Paloma Aguilar's voluntary exit.
Joe "Pooch" Pucciarelli witnessed a complete blindside from his fellow alliance members and houseguests as he received a 12-0 majority vote for eviction, including one from his best friend Joseph, and he was eliminated from the competition. In a brief eviction interview with longtime host Julie Chen Moonves, Pooch revealed that he didn't see this coming, as he had been confident about his connections.
As the Big Brother houseguests came to terms with the recent eviction and tried to form new alliances, the show added another twist that changed the course of the competition. The Festie Bestie twist was introduced, and each houseguest paired up with a "bestie" or a fellow contestant throughout the course of the competition. The bestie paired with the Head of Household (HoH) will be marked safe for the week.
Following are the bestie duos for Big Brother Season 24:
- Michael - Brittany
- Monte - Joseph
- Nicole - Taylor
- Indy - Alyssa
- Daniel - Kyle
- Terrence - Ameerah
- Turner - Jasmine
Turner ended up winning the HoH challenge and was marked safe from the competition alongside his bestie Jasmine. The former nominated Michael and Brittany for eviction because he felt that Brittany's game was "sketchy."
Season 24 of the hit reality competition was previously criticized due to the dull format and uninteresting challenges showcased in each episode. However, the show has taken measures to combat this and has introduced some unexpected twists to keep things interesting. Readers can continue watching Big Brother Season 24 on CBS.