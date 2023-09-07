Big Brother 25: Will Jared get kicked off for using the R-Word?

Big Brother 25 is currently suffering the consequences of another ugly controversy, this time featuring houseguest Jared Fields. Week 5’s Head of Household, Jared, had a handful of rivals in the house. One of them is America Lopez. Worried about her winning the Power of Veto competition, Fields had gone on a rant against Lopez in front of multiple alliances in the HOH room.

Jared ended up using the R-word, which led to immediate responses on X (formerly Twitter). The incident took place on the live feed of the show. Although Fields later apologized, Big Brother 25 has already seen the eviction of Luke Valentine due to the use of a slur. The same is expected of Jared Fields, although it has not happened as of now.

Jared Fields may be at risk of eviction from fellow Big Brother 25 contestants

While Big Brother has a history of enforcing a zero-tolerance policy for offensive language, the handling of Jared's situation has raised questions about the show's consistency in enforcing its code of conduct.

The controversy comes after the expulsion of Luke Valentine from the Big Brother 25 house. Luke, a Florida artist, was removed from the show for using a racial slur during a casual conversation with other contestants.

Producers of the show stated that Luke had violated the Big Brother code of conduct, and had emphasized that there is zero tolerance for using such offensive language within the house.

While the precedent has been set, Jared, who is the son of Survivor veteran Cirie Fields, later claimed that the “slip-up” occurred merely because he was angry. Jared explained his offense by claiming America was doing “things” that hampered his game.

While the fans of the show expected swift action from CBS and the showrunners, there has been no official comment on the matter until now.

Furthermore, Jared also apologized on his own accord, although not directly. He talked to America's partner Cory Wurtenberger, claiming that the use of the term was merely a slip-up. Cory accepted the apology, but was still seemingly angry, suggesting that Jared does not think before speaking at all.

While he is not expected to be kicked off by the showrunners, it must be noted that past HOHs have been put under risk of eviction due to their actions as the HOH, the following week. In keeping with that, Fields' recent behavior has seen a range of his alliances lose faith in him.

This includes Blue Kim, who recently chose Jag Bains as her closest ally, instead of Jared, who is her partner.

However, fans are bound to be disappointed with the lack of action from the showrunners. New episodes of Big Brother 25 are available to be watched on CBS every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday.