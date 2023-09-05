Big Brother 25: Jared all but confirmed to be evicted this week, and it's clear why

Another controversy has struck Big Brother 25 on CBS recently. During a Head of Household (HOH) meeting, Jared Fields, the son of Survivor veteran Cirie Fields, used a racial slur to address fellow contestant America Lopez. Jared had won the 6 week's challenge HOH and gained various powers for the week.

However, concerned about America’s chances of winning a Power of Veto competition, Jared went on a rant against her, in front of a number of his allies. His connections immediately seemed to realize the problem, and Jared had since apologized about his use of the “r-word” to Cory, America’s partner in the Big Brother 25 house.

Jared Fields to be evicted from Big Brother house after using racial slur?

Being the HOH for this week, Jared is safe from the eviction block completely. The Power of Veto, eventually won by Cameron Hardin, forced Jared to name Jag Bains as his replacement on the eviction block. However, there are a couple of ways in which Jared's recent actions can evict him.

The houseguests on Big Brother 25 have reacted to Jared's racial slur with similar disdain as fans seem to have. While Cory initially seemed to accept the apology and tried to understand Jared’s explanation, the two have since been involved in a heated discussion. Jared, in addition to apologizing, also defended his anger towards America Lopez.

He claimed that while he “slipped up” by using the racial slur, her actions were proving detrimental to his game. Jared suggested that anyone going against him in Big Brother 25 deserved his anger. He seemed to take a similar approach in the subsequent conversation with Cory, asking him why Wurtenberger paused every time he asked a question.

Cory claimed that, unlike Jared, he preferred to “think before he spoke,” and wanted to give actual answers to him. Even if Big Brother 25 showrunners decide against evicting Jared, the houseguests are expected to unite in the coming week to evict him. As things stand, his mother Cirie, who is arguably the strongest competitor on the show, might prove his saving grace.

Cirie can be expected to do all she can to convince other houseguests to give Jared another chance. However, considering even his closest ally Blue Kim has reacted awkwardly to the controversy, Jared might be on his way out. Kim claimed that Jared was not her closest ally on the show and that she trusted Jag Bains more than her partner.

What’s more, considering Jared's relationship with his mother is a secret on the show, there is only a threshold amount of support that Cirie can provide. Cirie herself is looking to win the $750k grand prize for Big Brother 25, and will not be looking to reveal her relationship with Jared. That would not only put her son in danger, but it would also have a detrimental impact on her own game.

As things stand, the showrunners have not responded to the fan pressure, despite already having evicted Luke Valentine for using a racial slur. This suggests that the houseguest will be uniting in the coming week to do what CBS and Big Brother 25 have failed to do. With fans having completely given up on Jared, it appears highly likely that he will be evicted in week 6 of the show, one way or another.

New episodes of Big Brother 25 are released every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday, on CBS.