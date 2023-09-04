"I slipped up": Big Brother 25 contestant Jared calls America the R-Word, fans riot

CBS' Big Brother 25 was hit with its latest controversy when Jared Fields admitted to having used the R-word on another contestant during a conversation. Jared, son of Survivor veteran Cirie Fields, used the R-word while describing America Lopez in front of multiple other houseguests.

Jared recently won the Head of Household contest, giving him a range of special powers on the show. He expressed discomfort over America winning the Power of Veto, which she can use to save herself from eviction. During his rant, the 25-year-old used the derogatory term to describe Lopez.

The incident quickly spread on social media, with many viewers expressing outrage. In the aftermath of the controversy, Jared seemed to realize the gravity of his words. In a conversation with Cory Wurtenberger, he expressed regret over using the term. Cory is currently in a relationship with America and can be heard being told the following by Jared:

"I don't think she's the R-word. I slipped up."

He further acknowledged that his comment was fueled by anger and emphasized his willingness to admit his mistake.

Jared Fields to be evicted from Big Brother 25?

It must be noted that Luke Valentine was removed from the show during week 1 when he used the n-word during a conversation. It is currently unclear how the showrunners will respond to Jared's use of another derogatory term.

The incident occurred inside the HOH room, where Jared was trying to ascertain his final plan for eviction day. Concerned with America winning the Power of Veto competition, which Cameron Hardin eventually won, Jared went on a rant.

Later, claiming that the comment was made in anger, Jared still sounded like he wanted to defend himself. He claimed he had every right to be angry, as America intended to do things that did not benefit his game.

Jared's remark didn't go unnoticed by fans who were watching the show's live feeds. Many started demanding that CBS and the production team take action against Jared for his inappropriate language. One fan said that he was waiting for Jared outside the studio:

Most fans seemed to believe that Jared deserves to be evicted from Big Brother 25. Others claimed that the production house and the showrunners needed to take immediate action against Fields. One fan was stunned by the number of such incidents on Big Brother 25.

People claimed Jared had to be expelled simply because the same set of rules would need to be applied, as in the case of Luke. Multiple fans ended up tagging TMZ and the official handles related to Big Brother 25.

Despite his apology, the damage was already done, and the incident sparked heated responses both inside and outside the Big Brother 25 house. Some, however, seemed to defend Jared, saying he doesn't deserve to be kicked out.

Big Brother 25's latest episodes can be watched on CBS every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday.