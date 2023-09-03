Big Brother season 25: Week 5 veto competition spoilers

Big Brother is currently in its fifth week, with tensions and formidable alliances building between houseguests. This week, Jared was elected Head of Household, handing him immense power and the ability to steer the game his way. All guests were on their best behavior with him, hoping to stay off the block and avoid being made to compete in the veto competition.

Spoiler alert: This Big Brother article includes events from season 25, week 5.

Despite Cameron's continued persuasion, Jared nominated him and Red to join America, Matt, and Felicia in an attempt to win the power and save someone from impending elimination. One contestant, against all odds, came out on top, shaking up the game.

Big Brother: Week 5's veto competition sees an unlikely victor

Cameron and Red were accompanying Big Brother HoH, Jared, in this week's veto competition as his nominations. They were to battle it out against Matt, Felicia, and America, each one for themselves. The challenge would end with one contestant gaining the power to save somebody, including themselves, from eviction the following week. However, mind games were played and alliances were made, before the winner was announced.

After his big HoH win on Thursday, August 31, Cameron approached Jared to have a conversation, trying his best to be kept off the block. Earlier that day, Cameron made comments about his strongest ally, Red. However, the following day, Jared told Cameron that houseguests, including himself, were noticing Red's behavior and were not very pleased with his ways of interacting. He assured Cameron that Red was definitely a target to go on the block.

He also hinted at considering nominating Cameron, to which the Big Brother guest took immediate offense, frantically trying to suggest other options. One of his suggested replacements, America, had been purposefully losing challenges over the past few days, which wasn't going unnoticed.

However, when it came down to the final decision, Jared nominated Red and Cameron too. Cameron was visibly disappointed, knowing very well that not winning could mean he would likely face eviction, since the alliances Jared had formed were rock solid. The HoH had tricked him into believing Red was the target, as he painted one on Cameron's back. While Jared was confident his allies could beat Cameron, making his plan succeed, Cameron wasn't going to give up.

Against the manifestations of the other houseguests, Cameron came out triumphant, winning the Big Brother Power of Veto. It was clear that Cameron was not going anywhere, and Jared's plans were flipped upside down. In the upcoming ceremony, it is only justified that Cameron would likely pick himself to get off the block, which would leave Jared with the responsibility of renominating somebody to replace him.

With the way events have been unfolding in the Big Brother house, speculations are that Cameron will be swapped with America, if he uses the Power of Veto to immunize himself.

Cameron and Jared had discussed America's seemingly ulterior motives, as she had thrown challenges in the previous weeks. A lack of choice and his growing frustrations with her could make America one of Jared's potential nominees on Monday, with the other one being Red. If he faces eviction, Cameron will lose his best friend in the house, making the upcoming weeks tougher to tackle.

It's only a matter of time before the plot of the game takes a sharp turn with betrayal and the potential formation of new groups.

Big Brother season 25 airs on CBS, on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 pm ET and Thursdays at 9 pm ET. It can also be streamed live 24 hours on Paramount+.