Big Brother season 25 episode 11: Who won the Pressure Cooker challenge? Recap and more details explored

Big Brother 25 episode 11 has proved to be exciting for fans as the CBS series saw houseguests participate in the challenge to select this week’s Head of Household (HOH).

Fresh from the eviction of Hisam Goueli, the remaining houseguests were given a task that was a challenge of mental endurance. Houseguests went inside a room and were required to hold on to a red button for as long as possible. The challenge was particularly important for Felicia Cannon, who was sure that other houseguests would eliminate her after her moves as the last HOH.

Cameron Hardin was alongside Hasim Goueli in last week’s eviction block. The challenge lasted for hours, with Hardin eventually emerging as the winner. He not only managed to outlast his competitors by holding on to the switch the longest but also brokered a deal with his final competitor in order to emerge as this week's head of household (HOH).

Cameron Hardin wins the Pressure Cooker challenge to be Big Brother’s new Head of Household

Like every week, the competitors were eager to secure power and control in the house by winning the coveted Head of Household (HOH) title. The HOH gets a range of powers including the ability to nominate two members for the elimination block.

The challenge itself was not without its twists. Every participant who lost had to pick out a card that led to a range of scenarios for the remaining contestants. For example, the first to give up, Jared, picked up a “New Friends” card that led to snakes being introduced to the mix. Cirie’s card gave her a reward of a six-pack of beer while Izzy’s card led to loud music for the remaining competitors.

The showrunners threw in quite a few jokes, with Bowie Jane’s card winning her a literal pressure cooker. The houseguests fought out for around 14 hours, with only Cameron and America Lopez remaining at the end. Cameron decided to offer America a deal.

Cameron claimed that he would see to her safety if America decided to give up and let him be this week’s Head of Household. After much deliberation, America agreed, which meant that Cameron Hardin was elected as the HOH. Cameron, a part of "the Professors" alliance, had no doubts about what his next move would be.

He decided to choose Jag and Blue Kim for the eviction block this week. The two participants were part of the Handful alliance that has been expertly picked off until now by the Professors. Still, the decision led to quite a few mixed reactions. With the Handfuls almost scattered, the Professors can now be expected to break off into smaller alliances.

Big Brother 25 will move into an interesting phase with a range of previous allies expected to break off in the coming time. A number of houseguests have already aired their concerns over Cirie Fields, and the amount of control she has wielded thus far on the show.

Hardin’s win in the challenge means that he will have a range of powers for this week. Big Brother 25 has lately followed the trend of evicting HOHs the following week once they are elected. Hence, while Hardin survives another week of Big Brother 25, he will be concerned about his immediate future following that.

