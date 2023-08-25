Are Big Brother contestants paid for their time on the show?

Currently in its 25th season, Big Brother continues to raise the stakes, with the ultimate prize getting more tempting each season. This year, the prize fund stands at a sky-high $750,000. With 17 houseguests gunning for the trophy, enduring the pressure of being closed off from the outside world for 100 days, tensions are on the rise too.

While the winner will bag a hefty amount, it leaves viewers questioning whether the other guests get paid for their stay. The answer is yes! The guests are reimbursed based on the duration of their stay in the house. With regular eliminations, only a select few make it to the final day, but the others are compensated for their time's worth.

This Big Brother season will be the longest yet, with three episodes airing each week and an estimated total of 42 episodes.

Big Brother: How much do the houseguests actually make?

For the Big Brother season 25 winner to take home a whopping total of $750,000, they must survive 100 days and come out on top. The runner-up is also awarded an impressive $75,000. The viewers vote for their favorite guest, who wins $50,000 at the end of the show.

As the franchise has practiced through its 25-season run, contestants face weekly challenges and eliminations, with occasional twists sending more than one houseguest packing. But that doesn't mean they leave empty-handed. The contestants get compensated for their time and determination, according to how many weeks they spend in the house.

For each week a contestant survives elimination, they receive $1,000. With 100 days to play, participants have approximately 13 weeks before finale week. This means the maximum amount they could earn through this method would be close to $13,000. Contestants also receive a base rate for registering.

Not all contestants get remunerated according to the duration of their stay, though. The winner is rewarded with the final prize of $750,000, without additions for the number of weeks. Similarly, the runner-up is handed a total of $75,000.

It is also interesting to note that houseguests who face eviction before the jury stage leave with their weekly pay. However, the contestants who get evicted and make it to the jury house continue to get compensated each week.

Where to watch, when to watch, and whom to watch on Big Brother season 25

Big Brother season 25, hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, has already aired nine episodes, with a live eviction planned for the next episode. Episode 10 will air on CBS on August 24, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

The audience initially met 16 houseguests but was surprised with a 17th contestant – Cirie Fields. Known for her epic stint on Survivor, she became a part of the house with her fellow castmates, one of whom is Jared Fields, her son.

The list includes America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane (the show's first Australian contestant), Cameron Harding, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon (first female cast over 60), Hisam Goueli, Izzy Gleicher, Jag Bains, Kirsten Elwin, Luke Valentine, Matt Klotz, Mecole Hayes, Red Utley, and Reilly Smedly.

Big Brother season 25's finale is expected to air on November 9, 2023.