Big Brother season 25 week 3: Who won HoH and more details explored

The third week of Big Brother season 25 began with the cast members competing to become the Head of Household. Hisam is the one cast member who has been very strong in the game so far, winning both veto powers. In both cases, he decided not to use the power.

After winning the second Head of Household, he nominated Reilly and Cameron Hardin. In the previous episode of the show, Hisam made it pretty clear that he was targeting Reilly Smedley during the veto ceremony, and the voting results also went in his favor.

None of the Big Brother cast members voted against Cameron Hardin, so Reilly was voted out. Hisam is currently part of the Professors Alliance, which also includes Felicia Cannon, Jared Fields, Cirie Fields, Izzy Gleicher, Bowie Jane, Mecole Hayes, and Red Utley.

Felicia Cannon was selected as week 3's Head of Household, following a golf-style competition. In addition to The Professors Alliance, Felicia is also a member of the Bye Bye B*tches alliance, which also includes Cirie Fields, Izzy Gleicher, Bowie Jane, and Mecole Hayes.

In light of her involvement in both groups, Felicia Cannon is going to face some tension and drama during the coming days.

Big Brother Season 25 Week 3: Who got nominated?

The following details were mentioned in the description of Big Brother season 25 episode 8, released on August 20, 2023:

"The head of household nominates two fellow houseguests for possible eviction."

In regards to the Big Brother contestants who are going for the nomination category, a brief discussion took place between the houseguests. Cameron and Jag were advised about the nominations by Cirie Fields and Izzy Gleicher. Following this, Hisam was also listed as a contender for the nomination.

Although there was so much on and off with the decision, Felicia Cannon ultimately chose Cameron and Jag to nominate. The next episode will announce the winner of the veto contest and reveal whether the veto power will be used or not.

A veto power gives the winner the opportunity to save one contestant from the nomination list or not use the power at all.

The description of Big Brother's upcoming episode, which will air on August 23, 2023, mentions the following:

"The houseguests compete to win the power of veto; during the veto meeting, the winner of the competition can keep nominations the same or save someone from eviction for the week."

Currently, the show's cast members include America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Hisam Goueli, Izzy Gleicher, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Kirsten Elwin, Matthew "Matt" Klotz, Mecole Hayes, Red Utley, and Cirie Fields.

Not only are these contestants fighting for the trophy of Big Brother season 25, but also for the $750,000 in prize money.

With each episode, the competition is getting fiercer, making the show more interesting. The stakes are high in the upcoming episode, so the contestants will have to give their best shot.

On CBS, fans can watch the latest episode of Big Brother season 25 on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.