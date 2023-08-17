Big Brother season 25 episode 6: Recap and more details explored

Season 25 episode 6 of Big Brother was released on August 16, 2023, starting with the nominations Hisam made as Head of Household winner. During the fifth episode of the show, Hisam won HOH, while Jared was the runner-up. As a result, Hisam nominated Cameron and Reilly.

In Cameron's case, the elimination was not a big deal since he knew he wasn't Hisam's target, but for Reilly, the coming days will be very difficult, as before this she had confessed to Hisam in a previous episode that she would be targeting him, but things turned out differently.

Reilly was seen quite emotional in episode 6 of Big Brother, when she realized she was being targeted, and Hisam consoled her by saying that she can still compete in the veto competition and win. Furthermore, Jag was the contestant Hisam chose for the Nether Region.

Hisam was seen talking to the cast members and attempting to convince them not to save Reilly. During his conversation with Matt, Hisam told him that if he saves Reilly, his position in the game might be impacted in future, which Matt interpreted as a threat.

Moreover, Jag came to take someone for the Nether Region, since this particular contestant cannot compete in the veto competition. Nominated contestants or the HOH cannot be chosen for the Nether Region.

Big Brother season 25: Whom did Jag choose for the Nether Region?

The following is stated in the description of Big Brother season 25 episode 6:

“The houseguests compete to win the power of veto; during the veto meeting, the winner of the competition can keep nominations the same or save someone from eviction for the week.”

In selecting a contestant for the Nether Region, Bowie Jane gave her own name after which Jag considered her for the transfer. After that, the much-awaited veto competition began. Hisam had decided to go with Matt, while Cameron was adamant about going with America. In Reilly's case, she chose Blue for the veto competition.

Based on the results of the competition, Blue came in at the third position and Cameron came in second. Hisam, on the other hand, won the competition, as a result of which all the power now lies with him.

Considering Hisam's actions so far, he is likely to do his best to eliminate Reilly, while Cameron Hardin is hoping he will be safe given that Hisam has all the power. As far as Matt's performance in the competition goes, he is not satisfied. Following this, Hisam took the decision not to save any content and also revealed that Reilly was his target during the Veto ceremony.

The next episode of Big Brother season 25 will feature an elimination of one nominated contestant. The following description appears in episode 7 of Big Brother season 25 scheduled to premiere on August 17, 2023:

“Following a live vote, a houseguest is evicted and interviewed; remaining houseguests compete for power in the next head of household.”

The competition on Big Brother is getting fiercer every day. There are currently sixteen remaining cast members in the show, including America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Hisam Goueli, Izzy Gleicher, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Kirsten Elwin, Matthew “Matt” Klotz, Mecole Hayes, Red Utley, Reilly Smedley, and Cirie Fields.

The contestants are not only competing for the Big Brother season 25 trophy but also $750,000 in prize money.

Catch the latest episode of Big Brother season 25 on August 17 2023 on CBS.